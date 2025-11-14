Zurich selects Arrowsight to help transform on-site construction safety across the U.S. with proven camera-enabled coaching solution

Workers' Comp claim frequency dropped over 50% in 3-year NYC pilot of Arrowsight; top contractors Skanska, Suffolk, Gilbane, Posillico and Tutor Perini attest that video analytics and coaching significantly enhance jobsite safety.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America and Zurich Resilience Solutions (ZRS), leaders in construction insurance and risk engineering, announced today a strategic collaboration with Arrowsight, a safety technology company specializing in video-based behavioral modification and coaching analytics, to help protect workers and reduce claims on construction jobsites across the United States.

This agreement follows a multi-year pilot program in New York deploying Arrowsight cameras and coaching on eight large-scale general building projects plus one heavy-civil project, cumulatively valued at more than $2 billion. Arrowsight uses fixed-point cameras and human-led video review to flag both risky and exemplary safety behaviors each day on jobsites, enabling timely coaching and adjustments together with ZRS engineers.

The results of the pilot exceeded expectations, reducing Workers' Comp claim frequency—a key indicator of worker safety—by more than 50% consistently. It's why Zurich has selected Arrowsight as its exclusive provider of camera-enabled technology for construction jobsites, complemented by ZRS risk engineering, and is now offering the enhancement across the country. ZRS, in turn, has become Arrowsight's exclusive provider of third-party risk engineering services.

"This pilot was made possible by leading contractors who were willing to invest in safety with us in an innovative, unprecedented way," said Zurich Head of ConstructionTobias Cushing. "The dramatic results underscore the power of combining human insight with technology to drive measurable change. We saw a virtual elimination of serious injuries and deaths on projects with Arrowsight. We want to get workers home safe at night, and reducing claims is a reflection of that."

"This collaboration with Arrowsight provides ongoing coaching and insights, embedding safer habits into daily customer operations to save lives, avoid disruption and enhance profitable project completions," said Arooran Sivasubramaniam,Head of Zurich Resilience Solutions in North America. "Video-enabled innovation is just one way ZRS is delivering differentiated advisory services. Reviewing the on-site video from Arrowsight, our risk engineers work alongside the contractor's operations and safety professionals to recommend best practices to reduce risky behavior and to ensure workers have the proper procedures and equipment to prevent accidents and injuries."

"New York City is one of the toughest construction insurance markets," said Adam Aronson, Founder and CEO of Arrowsight. "Increasing safety so significantly for workers while reducing risk and possible fraud with practical, cost-effective video equipment and coaching is a game-changer for the industry. In our collaboration with the ZRS risk engineering teams and the safety teams from our mutual clients, it is very exciting to see the large reduction in the frequency and costs of claims. It's a direct result of increasing worker safety compliance rates from around 70% before the implementation of Arrowsight to 97%–100% in many cases now. It's especially transformative to see in some cases increases to over 97% compliance for wearing fall protection—because falls are a leading cause of catastrophic loss and death. We're thrilled to enter this strategic collaboration with Zurich and ZRS to help even more workers stay safe."

"Zurich's industry-leading reputation in Construction means our customers count on us to deliver best-in-class capabilities to support their business success," said Kelly Kinzer, Zurich North America President of Specialties, which includes Construction. "Zurich's collaboration with Arrowsight is an outstanding example of our dedication to helping our customers manage complex risks. Keeping workers safe, day in and day out, goes to the heart of risk management in Construction. We couldn't be more proud of this collaboration with Arrowsight to provide timely, essential and actionable safety insights to our contractors."

In its three-year pilot and underwriting study, Zurich tracked claim frequency data for nine New York City building projects equipped with Arrowsight cameras and 12 New York City projects without them across the highest-risk phases of the work. The results of the underwriting study found that the sites with Arrowsight technology saw more than a 50% reduction in the frequency of claims compared with the non-Arrowsight projects.

These results led Zurich to require the Arrowsight technology for all construction wrap-up projects it insures in New York, where the costs of insurance, as well as frequency and severity of claims, are among the highest in the nation. Many of these claims are paid within the insured's deductible or retention, so reducing those losses both protects their workers and supports their profitability.

Posillico Inc., a New York heavy-civil construction firm that works on roads, bridges and more, also conducted a four-year pilot and study using Arrowsight cameras on a collection of projects (Zurich was the insurance provider for one of these). Posillico reports its Experience Modification Rate (EMR), a key claims-incident rating that factors into workers' compensation premiums, dropped from .65 to .25. EMR represents a relative safety score, with scores less than 1.0 being favorable.

Several well-known contractors' projects were part of the Zurich study. Their risk management leaders attested to safety improvements from the Arrowsight integration:

Russ Johnson, VP, Insurance & Surety, Skanska USA Building Inc. : "Together with partners like Zurich embracing remote video coaching on project sites, we're helping raise the bar industry-wide for safety and risk reduction."

: "Together with partners like Zurich embracing remote video coaching on project sites, we're helping raise the bar industry-wide for safety and risk reduction." Doug Ware, SVP, Risk Management, Suffolk : "We have seen strong results when implementing the unique combination of Arrowsight's Remote Video Coaching services and Zurich Resilience Solutions' experienced risk engineering team. When leveraging these solutions together, we have seen approximately 4X fewer claims and 10X lower incurred losses on the projects. Zurich risk engineers are now continuously engaged with our project teams, adding even more value—they are included on daily coaching reports and flagged videos, and they participate in bi-weekly coaching sessions with our field staff and the Arrowsight team."

: "We have seen strong results when implementing the unique combination of Arrowsight's Remote Video Coaching services and Zurich Resilience Solutions' experienced risk engineering team. When leveraging these solutions together, we have seen approximately 4X fewer claims and 10X lower incurred losses on the projects. Zurich risk engineers are now continuously engaged with our project teams, adding even more value—they are included on daily coaching reports and flagged videos, and they participate in bi-weekly coaching sessions with our field staff and the Arrowsight team." Don Naber, EVP – Risk & Insurance, Gilbane Building Company : "We have been incredibly impressed with the combined service offering that Zurich and Arrowsight have developed. The initial results across multiple ground-up and building renovation projects in two states have far exceeded anything we could have imagined possible given the highly complex work we perform."

: "We have been incredibly impressed with the combined service offering that Zurich and Arrowsight have developed. The initial results across multiple ground-up and building renovation projects in two states have far exceeded anything we could have imagined possible given the highly complex work we perform." Rick Nota, CFO, Posillico Inc. : "We are very proud to have been the first civil construction company in the U.S. to work with and then widely adopt the use of Arrowsight's Remote Video Coaching services. Our EMR in New York has dropped from .65 in 2019 when we started working with Arrowsight all the way down to .25 this year. This has significantly lowered our insurance costs and helped us keep our critically valuable project teams much safer."

: "We are very proud to have been the first civil construction company in the U.S. to work with and then widely adopt the use of Arrowsight's Remote Video Coaching services. Our EMR in New York has dropped from .65 in 2019 when we started working with Arrowsight all the way down to .25 this year. This has significantly lowered our insurance costs and helped us keep our critically valuable project teams much safer." Deborah Broom, VP, Risk Management, Tutor Perini Corp.: "We began working with Zurich and Arrowsight on a major project in New York City in 2024 and have been very pleased by how few claims we've had to date on such a complex project."

The Arrowsight system is designed with moveable, battery-powered and cell-enabled cameras that can operate even without electricity or internet, essential for rugged, complex jobsites.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America delivers insurance and risk management services to help make businesses and people more resilient. As one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals, Zurich serves midsize and large businesses, including over 90% of the Fortune 500. It employs 10,000 people in the United States and Canada. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading global multi-line insurer founded over 150 years ago. Zurich serves over 75 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories, delivering industry-leading total shareholder returns. The Group has more than 63,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded on OTCQX. Further information is available at https://www.zurich.com/ and https://www.zurichna.com/.

About Zurich Resilience Solutions

Zurich Resilience Solutions delivers risk advisory services that help companies protect their people, operations and most critical assets in today's world of volatility. With more than 1,000 risk experts operating in 40 countries, ZRS manages 800 international programs and performs 60,000 risk assessments annually. Backed by 75 years of loss data and risk trends, ZRS serves businesses of every size and industry, helping customers identify, quantify and take action to reduce risk and build operational strength and resilience.

About Arrowsight

Founded in 2002, Arrowsight, a Web-based Application Services Provider, is the leading developer of Hybrid AI & Remote Video Coaching services and software. Arrowsight has helped improve practices, compliance and employee morale in safety-sensitive industries such as food manufacturing, healthcare and construction. For more information, please visit www.arrowsight.com .

