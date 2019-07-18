ZURU Adds More Sparkle And Surprise To Their Award-Winning Rainbocorns Product Line For 2019

Like its Rainbocorns ™ predecessor, every Rainbocorn Sequins Surprise has soft fur, a fluffy unicorn mane for brushing, a reversible sequins surprise heart, sparkly magical horn and glittery wings that combined, make these whimsical and enchanted creatures unique, completely collectible and a sparkling adventure.

With Rainbocorns™ Sequins Surprise Series 2 Plush - The Ultimate Surprise Egg girls are able to discover 10 layers of surprises including an adorable scented plush, surprise sequin accessory heart, a collectible Boo-Boocorn, Rainbocorn Poop, stickers, collectible accessories and collector's guide. ZURU have managed to heighten the excitement of the hunt for kids to collect and chase with the rare Golden Flamingo nationwide! Among the Rainbocorns™ Sequins Surprise Series 2 characters there will be two exclusive characters at Target and Walmart. Target will carry a gorgeous plush owl and Walmart will feature a cuddly panda.

Rainbocorns Sparkle Heart Surprise includes one of 6 adorable soft plush characters, each with a magical reveal heart. Every surprise egg comes with a Sparkle Heart Rainbocorn plush, Rainbocorn Poop, all new color changing Boo-Boocorns and collector's guide.

Rolling out at stores nationwide for kids 3+, Rainbocorns™ Sequins Surprise Series 2 Plush - The Ultimate Surprise Egg for an SRP $24.99 and Rainbocorns™ Sparkle Heart Surprise for an SRP $9.99.

Last year, Rainbocorns topped the NPD 50 toy list, over 10 retailers listed it as a top holiday gifts and the toy earned seven industry awards around the globe. The first series sold out globally within its first month with retailers doubling their reorders in the first few weeks of product hitting shelves.

ZURU is supporting the campaign with a robust TV plan, PR support and social influencer effort across all channels.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday.

For more info, visit www.zuru.com, and follow on Facebook @ZURUToys, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys.

