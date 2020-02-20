ZURU Feeds The Fever With 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 And Mini Mart!

Throughout the year, ZURU will reveal the awesome new brands, keeping fans on the edge-of-their-seat. Since its debut last year, shoppers and influencers around the world have scrambled to find and unwrap 5 Surprise Mini Brands, which are exact realistic miniatures of some of the world's most loved shopping brands. A Tik Tok viral campaign with more than 500 million views, combined with countless YouTube reviews ignited the craze, resulting in the brand continuously selling-out from launch and throughput the holiday season as well as becoming the #1 trending toy on Google in December. The real-to-life mini designs of household brands alongside rare and super rare golden finds appeal to collectors, both young and old, and offer an extended life as the perfect accessory for dolls and playhouses.

"5 Surprise Mini Brands is a phenomenon of its own! Based on its popularity, success and high demand, we're excited to debut the new 5 Surprise Mini Mart and a completely new wave of iconic and must-have shopping brands in Series 2," said Aneisha Vieira, Global Brand Director, ZURU. "We'll be keeping our new Series 2 brands under wraps for now, but encourage fans to follow us on Instagram and TikTok to follow the upcoming announcements."

ZURU's 5 Surprise Mini Mart expands the experience, offering fans and collectors a depot to build and display their collection! From shelves to a freezer section, shopping cart and cashier stand, the 5 Surprise Mini Mart lets fans of all ages create a realistic miniature shopping world! The Mini Mart has been smartly designed to perfectly fit fans current 5 Surprise Mini Brand accessories including the shelves, carts and baskets. Designed for ages 4+, ZURU's 5 Surprise Mini Mart is priced at an SRP of $24.99 and is set to debut in June at Target followed by Walmart and other major retailers in July.

ZURU will showcase the 5 Surprise line at Toy Fair New York, February 22-25 at booth #1835.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Wave 2 is designed for ages 4+ and is set to debut this Fall, with an SRP of $6.99.

In addition, this year the toy company expands its 5 Surprise Unicorn line with ZURU's 5 Surprise Glitter Unicorn Squad Series 2, sassy and collectible little unicorns with Glitter Hair, Neon Tail Hair, Glitter Stickers and New Glitter Unicorn Poop! Each capsule includes one sassy unicorn, interchangeable dress-up accessories, a comb for her soft neon tail, four themed stickers and a Collector's guide. Perfect for swapping and trading to complete and enhance collections, the second series of 5 Surprise Unicorn adds 13 all-new glitter unicorns, plus 1 rare platinum. Ages 4+, SRP $5.99. Available Fall 2020.

Also in 2020, a Series 2 glow-in-the-dark will launch under the popular ZURU 5 Surprise Dino Strike line, bringing more than a dozen epic dinos to collect such as Pterosaur, Triceratops, Raptors, plus a super-rare golden fossil T-Rex. Every Capsule includes a battling dino ready to be assembled, plus customizable accessories with interactive features including plasma rocks, ice and light bolt spear to allow kids to build and gear up each dino and level-up the battles. Ages 4+, $5.99.

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like every day. For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToy s, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

