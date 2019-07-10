Zuru Partners With TerraCycle To Launch Global Balloon Recycling Program

Consumers will be able to ship or drop off used Bunch O Balloons packaging, balloon pieces and fast-fill stems – at TerraCycle recycling stations, where they will then be processed and recycled into new materials.

"Taking steps to make our products more sustainable is a top initiative especially when it comes to left-over balloon latex and packaging from our Bunch O Balloon brands," said Anna Mowbray, COO & Founder, ZURU. "Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we're providing consumers a simple way to recycle material, reduce the amount of landfill plastic around the world and produce recycled materials."

TerraCycle and ZURU will make it easy for consumers to collect all their ZURU Bunch O Balloons materials after use, pack into any available box, print off their shipping label after signing up and then simply ship out or drop off to be recycled.

"We're thrilled to partner with ZURU on their Balloon Recycling Program," said Global spokesperson Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. "Together, we are working to encourage consumers to take action to reuse and recycle waste instead of incinerating or landfilling it. This moves waste from a linear system to a circular one, allowing it to keep cycling in our global economy."

The multi-market TerraCycle program, is one part of ZURU's 10-year sustainability program to rethink how they design new and existing products, reduce usage of plastics in items while still delivering a top quality experience and how they encourage recycling at all touchpoints.

For example the company consciously built sustainable practices into ZURU Bunch O Balloons Self-Sealing Party Balloons™, the latest addition to the category-leading Bunch O Balloons brand, ensuring the fast-fill stems make all party balloons reusable. Bunch O Balloons Party allows consumers to fill, tie and string 40 party balloons in 40 seconds. There is no more blowing, no more tying and no need to add ribbon or string. Simply attach the balloon stems to the Electric Party Pump and press go. Additionally, Bunch O Balloons Party can also be filled with helium. ZURU also encourages safe use of party balloons and advises consumers not to release balloons, especially helium, into the atmosphere.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $25 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday.

For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToy s, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

