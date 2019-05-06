ZURU's Bunch O Balloons 'Splash To Win' Promotion Unleashes Summer Fun With Over $1 Million In Prizes

Underway now, 'Splash to Win' gives consumers the chance to win thousands of fantastic summer prizes including Yvolution scooters, drones and games consoles. There are more than 120,000 prizes up for grabs, including the grand prize - a brand new car, and the runner up prize, a family holiday for four. Official 'Splash To Win' game tokens are inside every specially marked Bunch O Balloons™ pack. Consumers soak the token in water to reveal the code underneath, visit the Bunch O Balloons website to enter the code to see what they've won.

The unique entry mechanic that requires customers to physically wet the token to 'Unleash Summer' promises to deliver huge engagement with the promotion already making waves in Europe and Australasia with partners reporting strong sales and high levels traffic to the promotional website.

Supported by TVCs, social media, influencer engagement, in-store branding and POS, retailer support and a dedicated website, ZURU will truly unleash summer with this engaging campaign running throughout Spring/Summer 2019.

Follow Bunch O Balloons on Facebook @BunchOBalloons.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand, now employs more than 5,000 staff across 18 offices and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday.

For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToy s, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

Media Contacts:

GennComm for Zuru

Janis Van Tine C: (310) 493-1346 E: janis@genncomm.com

Sarah Gumina C: (310) 714-0350 E: sarah@genncomm.com

O: (818) 839 1461

SOURCE ZURU