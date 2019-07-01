ZURU's Pets Alive 'Boppi The Booty Shaking Llama' Boogies Into Retail

"Anticipation for Boppi has been incredibly high since she debuted at New York Toy Fair earlier this year," said Renee Lee, Global Marketing Director, ZURU. "She was named as the Australian Toy of the Year and UK retailers have listed Boppi as one of the top 12 toys for the holidays. We have no doubt that enthusiasm is shared stateside too!"

My Magical Unicorn, scheduled to hit shelves nationwide in August, is cute, playful and comes packed with over 20 interactive features. Boasting a light up horn, joyful music, sound effects and lifelike blinking, My Magical Unicorn will also kiss you back after being smooched and has an engaging talk-back feature. My Magical Unicorn also comes in her very own whimsical unicorn stable.

For ages 3+, ZURU Pets Alive Boppi The Booty Shaking Llama and My Magical Unicorn and Stable are both available at leading retailers for SRP of $19.99. For added excitement and collectability, a purple Boppi is exclusively available at Walmart.

The ZURU Pets Alive brand extends ZURU's popular Robo Alive robotic creatures IP, which offers a range of high quality, value-driven, interactive toys supported by creative marketing. ZURU Robo Alive saw exponential growth in 2018, including over one million sales across 30 markets of the Robo Alive Lizard and Snake alone.

"The ZURU Pets Alive brand centres on bringing the hottest and on-trend pets to life for kids and families alike. When you add ZURU's incredible ability to manufacturer high-quality products at great value, we are positive this brand will be a hit just like ZURU Robo Alive," Lee continued.

ZURU Pets Alive will be supported by a heavy marketing campaign across digital, social and influencers.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries.

ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks.

With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday.

For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToy s, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

