Zuru's Robo Alive Dragon Breathes Fire - And Ice - Into Company's Hot Robotic Brand

"ROBO ALIVE Dragon is the most sophisticated addition to the range yet," said Anna Mowbray, Chief Operating Officer, ZURU. "As with the entire ROBO ALIVE range, the two dragons bring customers exciting, innovative robotic toys at unbeatable prices. We wanted to bring to life the battle between Fire and Ice and, excuse the pun, expect this to be a hot toy for the holidays at under $25 retail."

Based on real-life creatures, ZURU's ROBO ALIVE brand includes the best-seller, ROBOFISH, Attacking T-REX and this year's latest addition ROBO ALIVE Baby Shark range. An affordable option within the interactive and tech toys market, each product in the ROBO ALIVE line uses robotic enhanced motion sensors and features realistic characteristics.

Available now for ages 6+, ROBO ALIVE Fire Breathing Dragon and Ice Blasting Dragon are priced at SRP $24.99 each and available nationwide at Amazon , Walmart and Target.

ROBO ALIVE Dragon is supported with extensive PR, digital and social campaigns plus in-store activations to bring the product to life.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday.

For more info, visit www.zuru.com, and follow on Facebook @ZURUToys, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys.

