Zus Health Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Real-time Clinical Data to the Point of Care

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zus Health, a pioneering healthcare data interoperability platform, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to enable them to eliminate clinical blind spots and close care gaps directly at the point of care.

With the Zus Aggregated Profile (ZAP), Zus Health's core product, providers can quickly gather the whole story on their patient's health journey both within and out of their own clinic to prevent disease progression and hospitalizations before they happen. Through the ZAP, care teams can access easy-to-use patient data sourced from 70K+ provider organizations across the country, including comprehensive history on conditions, medications, labs and diagnostics, encounters, documents, allergies, and more. Zus Health's intelligent refresh capabilities automatically incorporate newly available data directly into the ZAP, ensuring that care teams can take immediate action on time-sensitive insights like hospitalizations and missed medications. As a result, organizations using Zus Health see a wide range of clinical, operational, and financial benefits, including:

More informed, holistic care delivery to their patients

Less administrative time spent gathering patient medical history

More satisfied care teams and patients

Improved care outcomes and quality performance

"Our mission at Zus is to create a new normal for healthcare data interoperability – where there's no more 'my organization's patient data' and 'that specialist's patient data', but rather a shared, living snapshot of all of a patient's data in one place," said Jonathan Bush, CEO of Zus Health. "With the ZAP available directly in the patient record, athenaOne users now have the opportunity to see a literal step jump increase in their productivity because all of the patient information they used to spend hours spelunking for is just there."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Zus Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Zus Health's new integrated application, please visit Zus Health's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Zus Health

Zus Health is a shared health data platform designed to accelerate healthcare data interoperability by providing easy-to-use patient data via API, embedded components, and direct EHR integrations. Founded in 2020 by Jonathan Bush, co-founder and former CEO of athenahealth, Zus Health partners with HIEs and other data networks to aggregate patient clinical history and then translates that history into user-friendly information at the point of care. Our networks provide access to data across 70K+ provider sites and 270M+ patients. Zus Health's mission is to catalyze healthcare's greatest inventors by maximizing the value of patient insights - so that they can build up, not around. To learn more, visit www.zushealth.com .

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne®, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

