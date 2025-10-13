ZutaCore and ASRock Rack Debut Unique NVIDIA HGX B300 Server with Fully Integrated Waterless Liquid Cooling

Scalable, High-Performance AI Server Enables Rapid Deployment Without Data Center Retrofits or Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore ®, a leader in waterless direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and ASRock Rack , an industry-leading innovator in server technology, today announced the launch of the ASRock Rack 4U16X-GNR2/ZC — which uniquely integrates the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform with fully integrated, waterless direct liquid cooling powered by ZutaCore® HyperCool® technology.

This pre-assembled, factory-warranted solution is built to handle today's most compute-intensive AI workloads—supporting up to 8 NVIDIA HGX B300 servers in a standard 42U rack—while dramatically reducing deployment complexity, operational risk, and infrastructure costs. The system will be showcased live at the 2025 OCP Global Summit, October 13–16 in San Jose, at both the ZutaCore booth (C23) and the ASRock Rack booth (C31).

"Bringing the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform to market with fully integrated, waterless liquid cooling is a significant milestone—not just for ASRock Rack, but for the entire data center ecosystem," said Weishi Sa, President of ASRock Rack. "By combining our high-performance server design expertise with ZutaCore's HyperCool technology, we're delivering a turnkey solution that eliminates traditional thermal bottlenecks while accelerating deployment and reducing operational risk. This innovation empowers our customers to unlock the full potential of next-gen AI workloads without compromising efficiency, safety, or scalability."

Turnkey Cooling for the Industry's Hottest AI Silicon

The ZutaCore HyperCool Server Loop for NVIDIA HGX B300 is a factory-integrated, production-ready solution engineered for rapid deployment and operational simplicity. By arriving fully pre-assembled, it minimizes time-to-rack, avoids on-site customization, and lowers installation costs, giving operators a faster path to value.

Designed as a complete solution that maximizes heat capture inside of an NVIDIA HGX B300 system—covering CPUs, GPUs, and other high-power components—while delivering efficient, scalable cooling for AI factories and edge AI installations.

"As AI infrastructure becomes more powerful, it's also becoming exponentially more difficult to cool efficiently—and traditional approaches can no longer keep up," said My D. Truong, CTO of ZutaCore. "Our solution delivers maximum coverage of key heat sources in the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform with precision-engineered, direct-to-chip cold plates. Through our collaboration with ASRock Rack, we're able to offer a fully tested, L10-ready system that accelerates deployment and unlocks peak performance—critical advantages in today's power-constrained AI market."

The system utilizes ZutaCore's two-phase, waterless liquid cooling with a non-conductive, non-corrosive dielectric fluid that instantly absorbs and removes heat at the chip level. This IT-safe design ensures worry-free operation even in the unlikely event of a leak.

"It's a breakthrough in both performance and reliability," Truong added. "Operators can increase compute density, lower PUE, and meet sustainability targets—all without expensive retrofits or compromising uptime. It's not just smarter cooling; it's smarter business."

About ASRock Rack

ASRock Rack Inc., established in 2013, is a leading server technology company committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions for edge, cloud, and AI workloads. With deep expertise in high-performance computing, motherboard design, and thermal optimization, ASRock Rack empowers OEMs, data centers, and enterprise clients to meet the evolving demands of next-generation infrastructure.

Learn more at: www.asrockrack.com

About ZutaCore

Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is redefining sustainable cooling with HyperCool®, a waterless, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology built for the most demanding AI workloads. Capable of cooling the industry's hottest processors while enabling 100% heat reuse, HyperCool empowers data centers to scale more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Headquartered in Foster City, California, with global operations, ZutaCore is leading the charge toward net-zero, waterless data centers.

Learn more at: www.zutacore.com

