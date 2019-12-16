ZutaCore Starts 2020 with Strategic Expansion of its Leadership Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore, a two-phase, waterless, liquid cooling company unlocking the power of cooling in data centers, today announced the expansion of its U.S.-based leadership team. Chuck Dooley, Executive Vice President Global Sales, and Dr. Tim Shedd, Director of Product Management, each bring more than 30 years of expertise to their new roles.

Chuck Dooley, EVP Sales, is an industry veteran from Fortune 400 and private companies such as AcordIQ, D-Wave Systems, ZenSource, Cisco and Intel. He also has a proven track record as a key contributor to several start-up companies with highly successful exits. His experience in executive management, sales and business development will enable him to provide customers with a clear perspective on what the limitations are in data center cooling and how to address those head on to improve the bottom line. With ZutaCore, Dooley leads the sales and channel development to drive the growth of the business through client and partner adoption and satisfaction.

"I am excited to join a strong, visionary team and help develop a high-quality pipeline of customers and infrastructure partners," said Chuck Dooley, EVP Global Sales, ZutaCore. "My objective is to be a trusted advisor to data center operators and decision makers to understand their challenges and help them find the most effective strategy for unparalleled heat dissipation with significant decreases in CAPEX, OPEX and importantly, footprint. Ultimately, we are revolutionizing the data center value chain and the way they are cooled, enabling high performance computing to achieve it's potential now and in the future."

Dr. Timothy Shedd, a distinguished educator, researcher and entrepreneur, joins the team as Director of Product Management. With extensive experience in thermal sciences and engineering, he has the ability to help the industry navigate a critical turning point, where, with the right technology, hyperscale data centers can achieve an unprecedented level of computing power. Dr. Shedd is an innovator in two-phase liquid cooling who holds 13 patents, launched Ebullient Inc. and held academic positions at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and Florida Polytechnic University.

"I appreciate the team's confidence in my ability to provide cross-functional leadership to help guide ZutaCore from product launch through to securing a solid foothold in the global data center thermal management market," said Tim Shedd, Director of Product Management, ZutaCore. "I know what it takes to cool the world's fastest, most demanding computing, and ZutaCore's HyperCool2 system has the potential to exceed customer expectations by overcoming hurdles of traditional air and water solutions. Hyperscale, edge and HPC applications will benefit from industry-leading low chip to ambient temperature differences and extreme package heat load capabilities, all at impressively low TCO."

ZutaCore has built momentum since 2013 from developing 14-patent-pending innovations to gaining recognition as a leader in waterless, two-phase, direct-on-chip, liquid cooling. Most recently the company was awarded Data Center Dynamics' Mission Critical Tech Innovation Award for its Open19 Liquid Cooling with ZutaCore HyperCool2™ solution. ZutaCore has a pipeline of announcements for 2020 to announce additional endorsements of the company's strategy and mission by industry leading customers and partners.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a waterless, two-phase change, liquid cooling technology company, unlocking the power of cooling and revolutionizing data centers. The HyperCool2TM technology platform alleviates cooling boundaries at the chip, server, rack, POD and data center levels. The HyperCool2TM solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform, yields unparalleled heat dissipation at the chip level, triples computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halves costs. Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCool2TM is a near plug-and-play system that delivers consistent results, in any climate. ZutaCore's R&D center is in Israel with HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.

