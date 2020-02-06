Zuul Kitchens to Testify in Support of Small Businesses

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today New York based Zuul Kitchens (Zuul) takes the stand to support local small businesses in New York City.

Zuul's co-founders Corey Manicone and Sean Fitzgibbons are scheduled to speak at an oversight hearing of the New York City Council regarding Ghost Kitchens and the Future of the Restaurant Industry. Ghost kitchens are commercial kitchen spaces optimized for delivery-only operations. With the rise of delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash, many small restaurants have seen this side of the business skyrocket without having the infrastructure in place to support it.

"While some are concerned that these kitchens will hurt small, independent restaurants, the exact opposite is true," said Manicone. "Zuul works directly with existing restaurants, including smaller local NYC brands, to help them de-risk expansion and optimize for delivery. We are a true partner to our members, and fully support their mission to build long-term, sustainable businesses."

Ghost kitchens allow restaurants to expand their business more quickly, with fewer staff, and far lower capital investment. This cuts a shorter path to profitability for many operators. With the cost to build a new restaurant at more than $1 million versus a $25,000-$75,000 outlay for a ghost kitchen, expansion into new markets is more accessible to local chefs and small restaurant owners.

By working with existing local restaurants, Zuul creates a vehicle for small food businesses to easily expand and successfully compete in today's delivery market. Zuul enables independent restaurants to work together from a single ghost kitchen, taking back control of their data and the guest dining experience. Zuul's members currently include Naya, Sweetgreen, Sarge's Deli, Junzi, and Stone Bridge Pizza.

