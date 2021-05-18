ZUUM Introduces the Most Comprehensive Platform for Freight Brokers to Digitize Operations and Maximize Profits

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics technology innovator ZUUM Transportation launched ZUUM Automated Broker, the SaaS-enabled platform for freight brokers to accelerate their growth by digitizing their operations. ZUUM Automated Broker is the first platform under ZUUM's modular product line, the Logistics Super Platform, that addresses capability gaps for freight brokerages, 3PLs, and freight forwarders. The release of ZUUM Automated Broker illustrates the company's dedication towards defragmenting the logistics industry by providing the tools necessary for efficient collaboration.

ZUUM Transportation

New entrants are capitalizing on the displacement of traditional freight brokerages by acting as a freight-matching tool for shippers and carriers. Freight brokerages often increase headcount to service the influx of freight during volatile markets. While this immediately addresses their customers' capacity needs, it is not sustainable when freight rates stabilize as freight brokers and carriers rely on slim profit margins to keep businesses running. A Gartner report recommends that "brokers need to turn to digital business models, which require digitization of their solutions" in order "to stay relevant and competitive."

An article published by The Journal of Commerce explains that "brokers need to be all things to all customers innately, without investing in technology in a parallel way, because that would be prohibitively expensive. In short, they need to do more with less."

Market Research on Freight Broker Software highlights the "high license cost of software" and lack of user-friendly options hamper industry-wide adoption.

Although ZUUM offers freight-matching capabilities, the company is sharing the technology employed by ZUUM's freight brokerage with external brokerages that could be considered competitors to ZUUM.

"At ZUUM, we aim to elevate the industry by providing technology that truly enables the logistics and transportation industry and, more importantly, the experts who occupy the space," says CEO of ZUUM Transportation Mustafa Azizi. "Prior to launching, we have rigorously tested this with our own brokerage and have seen our top freight brokers cover over 30 shipments in a single day. This product is empowering brokers to focus on strengthening relationships with their partners."

Digital Shipment Management

Users can stay informed on their active shipments and open offers in real time, streamline communication with external stakeholders and access live market insights to enhance quick decision-making and win more bids. These tools are designed to improve on-time-delivery performance, supporting customer satisfaction.

Digital Customer Management

Cultivating customer relationships effectively is crucial to growth. Simplified onboarding generates a dossier for each customer, enabling users to expedite load tendering and access contact information to help deliver best-in-class service.

Digital Carrier Management

This platform allows brokers to manage their existing freight network and provides access to new carriers that meet their criteria. The digital directory accelerates freight planning while customizable carrier packets streamline onboarding. ZUUM offers the Fleet Manager and Driver mobile apps for carrier partners to maximize efficiency.

Advanced Reports & Predictive Analytics

Users can generate reports on Service level, Sales, Operators, Shipment, Best/Worst Lanes to monitor performance and enable better planning. These reports can be easily reconfigured to highlight key metrics for internal stakeholders.

Automated Accounting & Billing

Automated billing and invoicing modules reduce paperwork, manual back-office tasks and human error to increase efficiency and profitability.

Upgrades

Users can maximize their capabilities with upgrades including Universal Touch (customized pricing algorithm), Dynamic Smart Rate, Dynamic RFP, Routing Guide, AI-driven multi-lane pricing, Spot Market Win-Loss Ratio & Lane Analytics, Lane Seeker, ZUUManity (workforce management), and Customized Carrier Onboarding.

Integrations

ZUUM partners with external enterprise-class software through an open API to offer modular technology.

Dan Curtis, President of BNSF Logistics, speaks to ZUUM's principal service. "We have been working with the ZUUM team to help us digitize certain aspects of our brokerage. They have been great to work with and brought immediate value and quick deployment," says Curtis.

ZUUM Automated Broker is designed to magnify the value freight brokers provide to the logistics industry. Quick and effortless deployment enables users to achieve immediate ROI. The release of ZUUM Automated Broker is a critical milestone in ZUUM's efforts to optimize the logistics industry on one connected platform.

About ZUUM Transportation

ZUUM Transportation is a rapidly growing tech startup transforming the logistics industry. Its vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally with one efficient, automated, and easy-to-use super platform. ZUUM combines a digital freight marketplace with a shipper TMS, broker SaaS, carrier TMS, and mobile driver app.

For more information, please visit zuumapp.com

