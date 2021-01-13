ZUUM Transportation Named Food Logistics' 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZUUM Transportation, a leading logistics technology company for manufacturers, freight brokers, and carriers, has been named 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics. Food Logistics magazine is covering software & technology, warehousing, transportation, safety & security, sustainability, and risk & compliance for global food supply chains. The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

ZUUM Transportation

Advanced Logistics Technology for Food Producers & Manufacturers

ZUUM Transportation provides critically needed transportation capacity as well as advanced transportation management software (TMS) for efficiency, real-time visibility, and higher productivity. This helps companies better manage transportation during a pandemic and cope with volatile freight rates. ZUUM Capacity Pro provides supply chain leaders with dynamic smart pricing, instant capacity, excellent service levels, real-time track & trace, back-office automation, and secure universal integration.

Better Service Levels AND Lower Freight Cost

Since 2016, ZUUM Transportation has grown to deliver thousands of loads per month for more than 235 shippers, including several Fortune 500 companies. Freight is booked online, matching shippers with pre-vetted carriers. ZUUM provides shippers with better service levels (96.3-98.7% SOTC), reduced transportation costs (12-15% per load) and faster load matching (35-45% faster).

Enhanced Operations to Mitigate Supply Chain Volatility & Risk

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Food Logistics' 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers" said Chris Lee, Vice President of Business Development of ZUUM Transportation. "We designed our ZUUM Capacity Pro to enhance our customers' operations and mitigate vulnerabilities within their supply chains. Our technology was made to help companies overcome unexpected challenges like the ones the food and beverage industry is currently facing."

"From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident," says Maina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others working to make a difference, thank you!"

Companies on this year's 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list are profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, and online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About ZUUM Transportation INC

ZUUM Transportation, Inc. is a rapidly growing tech startup transforming the logistics industry globally with one efficient, automated, and easy-to-use super platform. ZUUM combines digital freight marketplace with shipper TMS, broker SaaS, carrier TMS, and mobile driver app.

ZUUM - AUTOMATE YOUR FREIGHT™

For more information, please visit zuumapp.com

Contact Information:

ZUUM Transportation, Inc.

Jean-Claude Eenshuistra

[email protected]

Media kit: Logos for web & print, leadership photos, and product screenshots.

Related Images

food-logistics-award.png

Food Logistics Award

SOURCE ZUUM Transportation