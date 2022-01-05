Zuvi introduces the next generation of hair dryers inspired by natural light

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuvi introduces the next generation of hair dryers with patented LightCare technology inspired by natural light, called Zuvi Halo. Showcased this month at CES, Zuvi Halo is a first of its kind hair dryer that uses light energy to dry at top speeds while maintaining lower hair and scalp temperatures for healthier, smoother, shinier hair. All while reducing energy usage by 60% for a better environment.

Zuvi Halo has been tested by internal Zuvi Hair Lab/3rd party testing and certification lab run by SGS to be better for your hair across key metrics:

Zuvi Halo

Retains 109% more internal hair moisture than traditional hair dryers

Holds dye 57% longer

Results in 17% smoother hair

Leads to hair being 9% stronger

Enhances shine 37% after use

Zuvi is introducing new working principles to reinvent traditional devices. With Zuvi Halo, Zuvi has replaced traditional heat coils in favor of using processes that are most common in nature - natural light and wind. This nature-inspired technology is naturally better for the environment, reducing user's daily carbon footprint by being 2.5x more energy efficient.

Zuvi went through countless iterations of the dryer to get to the product they have today and have already received over 100 global patents. This includes intelligent systems to adjust the light and wind to fit the room temperature and 120 layers of titanium coating that filters out UV rays and makes the light rays eye-safe.

Zuvi will be at CES this year from January 5th-8th at Booth 54365 at the Sands Convention Center in the Venetian (also known as Tech West). The brand won the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree award in all three categories submitted: Home Appliances, Health & Wellness and Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy. Zuvi has also received investment from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byer (KPCB).

Zuvi Halo will be available for sale directly through www.zuvi.us and select retailers at the end of January.

