ZVerse Announces Launch of Digital Manufacturing Enablement Platform

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVerse today announced the next generation of their Digital Manufacturing Enablement (DME) platform, an AI driven workflow solution to eliminate time consuming and disparate activities around the design to manufacture process. Featuring an unparalleled user interface and advanced algorithms, the platform's tools enable manufacturers to assess, measure and communicate part and related design information with the multiple constituents involved in product development and manufacturing.

"OEMs across almost all manufacturing verticals including industrial, automotive, consumer durables, aerospace and beyond will benefit from ZVerse's groundbreaking technology and user experience to solve problematic roadblocks that cost time and money in bringing products to market," said David Craig, President at ZVerse, Inc.

Defining Digital Manufacturing Enablement

As digital manufacturing becomes a more strategic imperative for OEMs seeking to speed products to market, ZVerse delivers on this key objective with a category-defining solution that creates agile processes between design and manufacturing teams. The DME platform allows OEMS to reduce the number of design iterations, engineering change order and cost requests, automates and scales 2D CAD file to 3D models, and assigns part manufacturability at the material, process, and machine level.

"ZVerse has a deep understanding of DFM and the challenges that interfere with a smooth handoff between product development and manufacturing teams," said Graham Bredemeyer, Head of Platform, ZVerse. "We've defined a whole new space and solution for information gaps that impede the digital manufacturing process."

About ZVerse

Founded in 2013, ZVerse created CAD as a Service (CADaaS), providing manufacturable 3D CAD files to service bureau customers. Beginning in March 2020, in response to the demand for PPE due to COVID-19, ZVerse leveraged its DME solution to design and produce a highly successful line of American-made face shield products. Winner of a 2020 Fast Company Innovation Award for its ZShield face shield design, ZVerse has provided millions of ZShields to frontline workers, educators, restaurants, and the community at large making the company one of the largest face shield providers in the USA. For more information on the ZVerse Digital Manufacturing Enablement (DME) platform, an AI driven workflow solution, visit www.zverse.com .

