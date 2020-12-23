ZVerse Donates Meals as Community Need Grows

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVerse has partnered with Harvest Hope Food Bank to join a surge in hunger relief efforts as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic leaves families struggling to cover basic needs.

A line of cars began growing increasingly longer outside of Harvest Hope this past Spring, as the pandemic struck South Carolina, and the need for donated meals began rising at an alarming rate at the Columbia-based food bank. Noticing the increased traffic on his commute to ZVerse headquarters nearby, ZVerse CEO John Carrington connected with the team at Harvest Hope to help.

Calling on others in the community to join in, ZVerse, a digital manufacturing and 3D printing company, donated enough funds to supply 100,000 meals to those in need. ZVerse is the creator of the ZShield line of personal protective equipment (PPE) products and has produced more than four million U.S.-made face shields, making it one of the largest producers of protective face shields in the country.

"During this challenging year, we are so thankful for support from our community partners like ZVerse," said Chuck Backman, Midlands Branch Executive Director for Harvest Hope. "This donation is going to provide 100,000 meals to our neighbors who are struggling to fill their tables this holiday season."

ZVerse also participated in the Harvest Hope annual Share Your Holiday event. The goal of the event is to fill food bank warehouses for the holidays, and for the cold months ahead, to benefit families and individuals in need.

Harvest Hope is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization serving people in need across 20 counties in South Carolina. Harvest Hope distributes more than 26.2 million meals each year. Harvest Hope operates locations in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate. For more information, visit harvesthope.org .

About ZVerse:

Founded by John Carrington in 2013, ZVerse is a digital manufacturing ecosystem, bridging the design gap for manufacturers at scale through its AI-enabled design for manufacturing platform. Its modular solution of services, fully configurable to specific customer needs, disrupts the traditional manufacturing landscape with vast efficiency by providing the fastest path from idea to finished product.

In March 2020, ZVerse recognized its unique ability to mass produce face shields and contribute to the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in response to the pandemic. The company has since launched a hugely successful line of face shield products, providing millions of ZShields to frontline workers, educators, restaurant owners and the community at large. ZVerse is based in Columbia, South Carolina with a network of world-class industrial engineers, suppliers and manufacturers across the U.S.

