ZVerse, Inc. Ranks No. 67 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ZVerse, Inc. is No. 67 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and the fastest growing in South Carolina. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The Inc. 5000's in-depth and audited review of company growth and financials puts ZVerse in the top 100 with three-year growth at over 5,500 percent.

"It is an honor to be ranked the 67th fastest growing company in the country by Inc. Magazine, and we are especially proud to represent South Carolina as the fastest-growing company in the State," said ZVerse Founder and CEO John Carrington. "We are humbled to be mentioned with such an innovative group, and we are grateful that we could leverage our digital manufacturing technology to solve critical supply chain challenges. Thank you to all the members of the ZVerse family for supporting us on this incredible journey."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Since 2013, ZVerse has built a reputation for leading-edge product development solutions through On-Demand Design services, formerly known as CADaaS (Computer-Aided Design as a Service). Beginning in March 2020, in response to the demand for PPE due to COVID-19, ZVerse leveraged its DME (Digital Manufacturing Enablement) capabilities to design and produce a highly successful line of American-made face shield products. Winner of a 2020 Fast Company Innovation Award for its design, ZVerse has provided millions of ZShields to frontline healthcare workers, educators, and the community at large, making the company one of the most prominent face shield providers in the US. Inspired by the experience ZVerse is continuing to develop new tools to accelerate digital manufacturing.

