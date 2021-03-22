ZVerse Launches Good-Better-Best Model For COVID-19 Protection

The simple model recommends wearing a face mask as a minimum, or good level of protection, followed by a face mask and a face shield combined for better protection. The best protection comes with wearing a filtered face mask combined with a face shield, according to the ZVerse model.

"Experts are warning of a new pandemic wave if people let down their guard during the upcoming Easter and Spring Break holidays and fail to protect themselves and their loved ones," said ZVerse Founder & CEO John Carrington. "At ZVerse, we have learned so much from our own customers and our own product development journey about how to stay safe. So, we created what we hope is a simple and easy guide for COVID-19 protection."

In addition to raising public awareness, ZVerse is recommending its model to city and state officials looking for an easy way to keep citizens safe.

"ZVerse has been a valuable member of South Carolina's business community for many years, and they really stepped up when they received the call to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. "Their "Good-Better-Best" model is exactly what we need to not only further the decline of COVID-19 cases, but also build toward a return to normalcy where we work, learn and play in our local communities."

ZVerse designs, manufactures and sells a complete line of acclaimed PPE products popular with consumers, schools, employers and government entities - and often seen covering famous faces across Hollywood

About ZVerse

ZVerse was founded in 2013 by John Carrington in Columbia SC. ZVerse, a digital manufacturing ecosystem, currently provides the only CAD as a Service (CADaaS) platform and designer marketplace. ZVerse recently launched the next generation of its Digital Manufacturing Enablement (DME) platform, an AI drive workflow solution - a category defining technology for digital manufacturing and OEMs. In 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ZVerse adapted its business model to quickly produce and distribute its new personal protective equipment product, ZShield, to hundreds of thousands of citizens. To learn more visit zverse.com and zshield.com.

