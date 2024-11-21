zvoove Expands Job Marketing Capabilities with Acquisition of Online Results, Enhancing Recruitment Marketing with Innovative SaaS Solutions

MUNICH and GOUDA, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, has announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based recruitment marketing firm, Online Results. This strategic acquisition strengthens zvoove's position in the job marketing sector for temporary staffing agencies by combining Online Results' expertise in innovative software and agency-based recruitment marketing. With this acquisition, zvoove will introduce Online Results' cutting-edge SaaS platform, Falcon, into its ecosystem to enhance recruitment effectiveness for their global temporary staffing agencies (TSAs).

Online Results introduces industry leading capabilities that enhance zvoove's end-to-end solutions, boosting candidate inflow through seamless integration with zvoove Cockpit – powered by RecruitNow. Clients can choose between fully managed campaign services or a self-service experience via the all-in-one Falcon SaaS platform. Both options deliver automated campaign optimization and actionable data insights, including metrics like Cost Per Application (CPA) and Cost Per Hire (CPH), enabling clients to maximize their media investments. With these insights, zvoove empowers TSAs to improve placement rates, increase revenue, and optimize overall margins. Online Results currently generates around 800,000 applications per year through their managed and self-service recruitment marketing campaigns.

"The acquisition of Online Results and future development of the Falcon platform mark a significant milestone for zvoove, driving us further towards our goal of becoming the most scalable and effective, global end to end SaaS platform for the temporary staffing industry", says Oliver Muhr, CEO zvoove. "With Online Results' innovative and data-driven approach to recruitment marketing we will offer an outstanding competitive advantage to all our thousands zvoove customers worldwide."

"Online Results has established itself as a trusted recruitment marketing partner for the Dutch temporary staffing industry. We are excited to join zvoove and expand our data-driven recruitment marketing solutions globally", says Tsjibbe Wiersma, CEO Online Results. "Together, we can further enhance our platform's reach and drive greater success for our clients."

About zvoove:

zvoove is the industry leading provider of cloud solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 6,700 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage over 2.5 million workers, EUR 17.5 billion in annual payroll, and nearly 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 660 people at 22 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About Online Results:

Online Results is a recruitment marketing agency based in the Netherlands with full focus on Temporary Staffing Agencies. Online Results combines the creation of high-end recruitment marketing software with intelligent, data-driven recruitment marketing campaigns. Using actionable full funnel data insights Online Results helps clients to succeed and achieve substantial business growth.

