ZVOX, Leader in Dialogue-Clarifying Technology, Offers a Free Hearing Test on World Hearing Day

ZVOX, the industry leader in voice clarity technology for television, telephone and video conferencing, today announced free online hearing tests in conjunction with World Hearing Day – March 3, 2022. The free hearing test, which is based on an innovative new background-noise screening algorithm, is available at https://zvox.com/hearingtest.

ZVOX Offering Free Online Hearing Assessment in Honor of World Hearing Day

Hearing Loss Can Lead to Serious Health Issues

Approximately 30 percent of adults aged sixty-five and older show some degree of hearing loss. And the problems of hearing loss go beyond issues like poor communication and difficulty hearing your TV or phone. They can lead to much more serious health problems, including an increased risk of developing dementia.* If you deal with hearing loss, you can minimize the possibility of cognitive decline and dementia – possibly even more important than controlling other risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure and social isolation.

"For years hearing loss was viewed in terms of extremes," say ZVOX CEO Tom Hannaher. "You either had bad hearing loss and needed powerful hearing aids – or you were OK…no help required. But new research shows that minor hearing loss – left ignored and untreated – can lead to other health issues, including dementia.* The good news is that there are a variety of treatments and affordable electronics products that can help people deal with hearing loss – minor or major. But step one is a hearing test."

ZVOX recommends that people over the age of 40 get regular hearing tests, administered by a professional. But the ZVOX online screening test is convenient and free and can provide a simple first step towards improved hearing health. But most importantly, people should be aware that untreated hearing issues can lead to social withdrawal and serious cognitive problems. In other words – stop making excuses and take the hearing test today…it's free!

ZVOX: New Kinds of Hearing Solutions…For Television, Telephone and Video Conferencing.

ZVOX offers a comprehensive line of hearing-enhancing products – including TV speakers, headphones, true wireless earbuds, video conferencing audio systems and FDA registered hearing aids. The patented AccuVoice technology used in their best-selling line of TV speakers greatly boosts dialogue intelligibility – often allowing the hearing impaired to enjoy television programming without the use of hearing aids or headphones. The company's latest technology, SuperVoice, "softens" background sounds, so they do not interfere with voice intelligibility. Unlike other products, the proprietary ZVOX algorithms boost and clarify voices without any significant volume or tonal change to other parts of the soundtrack.

*According to a study published in The Lancet Commissions (Lancet, 2017 Dec 16; 390[10113]:2673-2734), the risk of developing dementia increases for older adults with mild hearing and moderate hearing loss.

