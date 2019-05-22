ZVTK - Zevotek Targets $435 Million Segment of $85 Billion Market With First to Market SaaS Solution
May 22, 2019, 08:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevotek, Inc. (USOTC: ZVTK) ("ZVTK") today published an online presentation to introduce its first to market software as service (SaaS) product specifically targeting a $435 million segment of an $85 billion market. ZVTK's first to market SaaS solution is developed by DALOS and it uniquely provides automated service agreement renewals for the array of multimillion-dollar service contracts surrounding industrial and technological equipment. Tight competition between manufacturers has made profit margins micro-thin and made efficient service contract maintenance ever more vital. DALOS from ZVTK provides manufacturers, their distributors and VARs with new service contract renewal capabilities and efficiencies that can maximize profits and even capture otherwise missed revenue opportunities. DALOS integrates leading CRM and ERP solutions to include Oracle and SAP across hardware solutions that include those from HP, Dell and Samsung, to name only a few CRM, ERP and hardware compatibilities. ZVTK has targeted a $435 million segment of the overall $85 billion B2B SaaS market that crosses multiple industries. Learn more by reviewing ZVTK's online presentation on DALOS.
About the Company
Zevotek, Inc., seeks investment opportunities in startups to provide funding, in addition to strategic business development assistance to include supplier & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development. Zevotek will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors.
