ZVTK - Zevotek to Present SaaS Solution For $85 Billion Market in Online Presentation Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevotek, Inc. (USOTC: ZVTK) ("ZVTK") today announced that it will publish the online presentation detailing its software as a service (SaaS) solution for an $85 billion B2B market one day earlier than previously scheduled. The presentation previously scheduled to be published on Thursday this week, will be published on ZVTK's website tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Over a year ago, ZVTK entered into a strategic relationship with a start-up software firm developing a key software as a service (SaaS) solution designed to revolutionize the B2B marketplace. Over the course of the 2018 calendar year, that strategic relationship evolved to include ZVTK taking a major equity stake in the SaaS start-up. Now ZVTK is preparing to bring the SaaS solution to market. Gardner predicts the SaaS market in 2019 will reach $85 billion and grow to over $113 billion by 2021.

High Tech Asset Portfolio With Market Size Target Over $125 Billion

ZVTK yesterday announce that on May 7th, 2019, the company completed an asset purchase agreement with Blankki Products, Inc. This asset purchase agreement expands ZVTK's high tech asset portfolio and is separate from the software as a service (SaaS) asset ZVTK has been developing for over a year. ZVTK's SaaS asset is targeting an $85 billion B2B market opportunity, and the new Blankki acquisition is targeting a $36 billion market opportunity. With ZVTK's two leading high-tech portfolio holdings under management, the company is targeting a collective $126 billion market opportunities.

Zevotek, Inc., seeks investment opportunities in startups to provide funding, in addition to strategic business development assistance to include supplier & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development. Zevotek will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors.

