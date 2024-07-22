ZWCAD Awarded G2's Best Usability Badge and Ranked First in Easiest To Use General-Purpose CAD

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZWSOFT is proud to announce that ZWCAD, its flagship 2D CAD solution, has been awarded the Best Usability badge in G2's 2024 Summer Reports. In addition, ZWCAD now ranks first on G2's Easiest To Use General-Purpose CAD list. This prestigious recognition underscores ZWSOFT's commitment to delivering user-friendly and efficient CAD solutions for professionals in various industries.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, is renowned for its comprehensive and unbiased reviews from real users. The Best Usability badge is awarded based on a product's overall usability score, which includes factors such as ease of use, ease of admin, and how well the product meets user requirements. This badge signifies ZWCAD's excellence in providing a seamless and intuitive experience for its users.

"We are honored to receive the Best Usability badge from G2 and to be recognized as the No.1 Easiest To Use General-Purpose CAD software," said Iris Chen, Global Brand Communications Manager at ZWSOFT. "This recognition reflects our dedication to providing a CAD solution that is not only powerful but also easy to use, helping professionals to achieve their design and engineering projects efficiently."

ZWCAD has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the CAD category, being awarded as a Leader in G2's CAD category for six consecutive seasons since 2023. This consistent performance highlights the software's reliability, user-friendliness, and innovative features that cater to the needs of designers and engineers.

Recently, ZWSOFT released ZWCAD 2025, designed to further enhance user experience and meet users' varied needs. In this latest version, the user interface has been significantly improved to provide a smoother and more flexible experience, boosting productivity and allowing users to better focus on their design projects.

The ZWSOFT team extends its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal ZWCAD users who have shared their valuable reviews on G2, contributing to this remarkable achievement. Some of the reviews that highlight ZWCAD's usability include:

"The same famous CAD interface with much smoother experience." - Hossam B., Projects Manager

"The most important thing is that ZWCAD accepts minimum computer RAM." - Halim K., Senior Civil Engineering Technologist

"It's quite simple to create professional 3D designs through ZWCAD and the drafting functionalities are very effective." - Abhishek P., Architectural Designer

Looking ahead, ZWSOFT remains committed to continuous innovation and improvement, ensuring that users enjoy a smooth experience with ZWCAD. The company is dedicated to providing user-friendly and robust CAD/CAE/CAM solutions to empower businesses to achieve sustainable innovation.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT aims to provide reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions for designers and engineers worldwide and enables them to streamline complex design workflows at a fair and reasonable price. Since ZWSOFT's inception in 1998, over 1.4 million customers from more than 90 countries have chosen our products and solutions to solve their design challenges. Among the list are the world's most innovative companies across various industries, including Saint-Gobain, LG, and Ericsson.

