ZWCAD Named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards in CAD and PLM Product List

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZWSOFT, a reliable provider of all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, ZWCAD, has been named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, ranking #14 on the CAD and PLM Product list. This prestigious recognition underscores ZWSOFT's commitment to delivering high-quality, professional CAD solutions for designers and engineers in the AEC and manufacturing industries.

ZWCAD is named to G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards (PRNewsfoto/ZWSOFT CO., LTD. (Guangzhou))

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Only software that provides huge value and cultivates community climbs the Best Software Awards ranks. Less than 1% of all the vendors on G2 were included in this year's lists.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by G2 in their 2024 Best Software Awards," said Iris Chen, Global Brand Communications Manager at ZWSOFT. "This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to providing our users with the best possible CAD solutions."

Additionally, ZWCAD has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the CAD category, being recognized as a Leader in G2's CAD category for four consecutive seasons in 2023. This consistent performance is a clear indication of the software's reliability, user-friendliness, and robust features that cater to the needs of professionals in various industries.

The ZWSOFT team extends its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal ZWCAD users who have shared their valuable reviews on G2, greatly contributing to this remarkable achievement. Some of the reviews that highlight ZWCAD's strengths include:

"ZWCAD is easier to use than any other software. It is an industry-standard software with versatile capabilities. It comes with a wide range of tools for designing, drafting, and annotating, making it suitable for various industries, from architecture to engineering." - Deepak C., Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

"As a small business owner who is bounded by a small budget, ZWCAD is the wisest choice for my business. Ease of use and integration from other CAD software is easy." - Ronald Allan T., Small-Business (50 or fewer emp.)

Looking ahead, ZWSOFT is committed to continuing innovation and improvement, ensuring that ZWCAD remains at the forefront of the CAD industry. The company is dedicated to providing user-friendly interfaces, robust features, and exceptional customer service to support its users in achieving their design and engineering goals.

To learn more, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about what worldwide users say about ZWCAD on G2.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT aims to provide reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions for designers and engineers worldwide and enables them to streamline complex design workflows at a fair and reasonable price. Since ZWSOFT's inception in 1998, over 1.4 million customers from more than 90 countries have chosen our products and solutions to solve their design challenges. Among the list are the world's most innovative companies across various industries, including Saint-Gobain, LG, and Ericsson.

SOURCE ZWSOFT CO., LTD. (Guangzhou)