ZWHAND Shines at CES 2026: Redefining Robotic Hands for Mass Embodied AI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 launched with embodied AI commercialization as its core focus. Following humanoid robots' mass production debut in 2025, dexterous hands have become critical for human-robot interaction, directly determining robots' real-world value. ZWHAND stole the spotlight with its "high-precision, mass-producible" robotic hand lineup, making a highly anticipated global debut.

Flagship Launch: B20 Dexterous Hand — A New Benchmark for Human-Like Performance

The standout at ZWHAND's booth was the new flagship B20 Dexterous Hand, branded with "Evolved. Unrestricted." — a promise delivered in full.

Boasting 20 active degrees of freedom (DOFs), the B20 replicates human hand flexibility, enabling complex anthropomorphic grasping and fine manipulation beyond basic open-close functions. Its defining edge lies in form factor: 600g and 195×85×37mm (matching an adult male's palm), offering lightweight, compact integration with service and humanoid robots without mobility tradeoffs.

Full Product Lineup: Covering R&D to Commercial Scale

Beyond the B20, ZWHAND unveiled a tiered lineup under "Full Spectrum, New Era," meeting needs across the innovation lifecycle:

1. Flagship B20: The tech flagship targets high-end humanoids, specialized industrial arms, and cutting-edge research. With 20 active DOFs, it mimics most human hand movements, excelling in precision assembly, complex manipulation, and high-interaction services.

2. Workhorse A17: Featuring 17 active DOFs, it balances dexterity and cost-efficiency. Designed for industrial sorting, logistics picking, and service robot interactions, it's key to scaling embodied AI.

3. Entry-Level B06: Priced at just $699 (mass production), it breaks accessibility barriers. Its 6-DOF design delivers reliable basic grasping, ideal for STEM education, developer communities, and simple automation — an innovation launchpad.

Priced from 699 to 7,000, the lineup covers basic functionality to professional ecosystem building, balancing cutting-edge R&D with widespread adoption.

Live Demos & Ecosystem Vision

ZWHAND's booth focused on immersive experiences, showcasing both performance and open collaboration. Core demos highlighted real-time multi-scenario tasks: grasping diverse objects, fine movements, and plug-and-play compatibility with robot platforms — proving it's mature tech, not lab concept.

The "Gesture Dance Live Demo" demonstrated complex joint trajectory planning and coordination, translatable to industrial assembly and natural service interactions. Meanwhile, Bluetooth and VR teleoperation zones previewed future remote work: intuitive controls let users complete complex tasks safely, signaling potential in telesurgery, deep-sea exploration, and high-risk maintenance.

Defining Next-Gen Robot Hands

ZWHAND's evolution reimagines robot hands: dexterous for fine work, rugged for tools, and smart enough to learn. As robotic hands approach human capabilities, a new era of human-robot collaboration begins — led by ZWHAND.

