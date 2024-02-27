ZwickRoell selects IFS Cloud to drive operational efficiency and support growth

IFS Cloud ERP will streamline ZwickRoell's processes to reduce complexity and improve efficiencies to build business resilience.

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that ZwickRoell Gmbh & Co.KG, a leading worldwide manufacturer of materials testing equipment, has selected IFS Cloud in a strategic move to harmonize its business processes and deliver enhanced visibility across its operations.

The move to IFS Cloud was driven by the need to modernize its current Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution, which could no longer meet the business' requirements needed to support its strategic growth plans. Amid industry challenges, including global supply chain disruption, meeting sustainability goals and readiness for increased automation, ZwickRoell sought a new solution that would simplify its daily operations and eliminate existing IT operating risks.

IFS Cloud will enable the company to harmonize its disparate systems and simplify processes across its operations, driving continuous improvements and efficiency. With IFS Cloud, ZwickRoell will benefit from a single, composable digital platform that is designed to fit the needs of its complex manufacturing cycle today, from product development through to service and maintenance, and scale in future.

A key advantage of IFS Cloud is its evergreen model, which allows ZwickRoell to seamlessly integrate composable business applications across ERP, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Field Service Management (FSM) as needed, enabling a solid data foundation across organization, and therefore delivering faster time to insight and minimizing costs. IFS Cloud will also enable the company to easily integrate users from MS Dynamics CRM systems, one of ZwickRoell's key requirements.

Klaus Cierocki, CEO of ZwickRoell, said: "We are excited to begin a new chapter with IFS. Their manufacturing industry expertise and leading enterprise software differentiated them during the competitive selection process and they have given us complete confidence that they will support. IFS Cloud will provide us with the single platform that we knew was necessary to properly support our entire manufacturing and production cycle, ultimately helping us deliver better value to our customers and to build resiliency and agility into our business."

Frank Beerlage, Managing Director DACH, IFS, said: "ZwickRoell is a strong family-run organization with traditions reaching back 160 years. Its values of honesty and fairness and its commitment to its customers are deeply aligned with IFS's own mission. Globally, we are seeing manufacturers are increasingly accelerating their adoption of cloud-enabled solutions to enable the agility needed in the face of global challenges. We look forward to partnering with ZwickRoell on their digital transformation journey with IFS Cloud a core part of their strategic growth plans."

The scale of deployment will include 1,390 users and two sites in Germany and Austria, with an 18-month global rollout to follow.

About ZwickRoell

For more than 160 years ZwickRoell has delivered outstanding technical performance, innovation and quality, in materials and component testing. ZwickRoell testing machines are used in R&D and quality assurance in more than 20 industries with one common goal - reliable test results This is ensured by a team of 1,900 dedicated employees in +50 countries, with competence, openness and passion.

Learn more about how automation and digitalization can make testing processes more efficient, simpler and safer at zwickroell.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

