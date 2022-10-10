ZWIESEL GLAS & FORTESSA TABLEWARE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE MERGER

With the Announcement of their Merger Zwiesel Kristallglas AG and Fortessa Tableware Solutions, LLC Further Solidify their Nearly 20-year Partnership

ASHBURN, Va. and ZWIESEL, Germany, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined strengths of Zwiesel Glas & Fortessa Tableware Solutions create a unique presence within the tableware industry. With headquarters in Bavaria and Virginia, respectively, the group brings together their multiple existing businesses to achieve a new level of leadership in creating meaningful dining experiences.

Image Caption: Prof. Dr. Andreas Buske (left), CEO of Zwiesel Glas, and Scott Hamberger, CEO of Fortessa, announce the merger of their two companies. They toast the occasion with the anniversary glass series Journey. Photographer: Michael Weston Fortessa Tableware Solutions

As a global market leader in crystal glassware for upscale hotels & lifestyle retailers, Zwiesel Glas brings 150 years of glassmaking history to the group. Fortessa Tableware Solutions, a US-based tableware provider of dinnerware flatware and glassware, can be found in 80 percent of the North American 4–5 star hotels, in thousands of retail locations and online. Most recently the companies partnered on the launch of United Tables by Zwiesel to bring their comprehensive tabletop offering to the commercial foodservice market in Europe and the Middle East.

For Zwiesel Glas and Fortessa Tableware Solutions, the merger is a logical next step in their partnership. "We share a strong vision for our future: We want to be the worldwide brands for all moments that make life special," says Prof. Dr. Buske, CEO of Zwiesel Glas. "Through the merger, around 900 people will work in the future to turn this vision into a reality."

Fortessa's CEO, Scott Hamberger, adds, "That aside from the shared vision, the partnership brings promising economic opportunities. This is even more important in such challenging times as these. Together we can offer our customers, our companies, our brands and all the people who we work with strength and security into the future."

The existing companies Zwiesel Kristallglas AG and Fortessa Tableware Solutions will continue to operate independently in the future. Prof. Dr. Buske will continue to act as a member of the Management Board of Zwiesel Glas and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fortessa. Scott Hamberger will remain CEO of Fortessa and become Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zwiesel Glas.

Jointly, both partners are doing their part to secure their global positioning as the go-to brands for glass and tableware that elevate everyday experiences.

ABOUT FORTESSA® TABLEWARE SOLUTIONS™: Fortessa Tableware Solutions believes some of the happiest memories are born around the table – shared stories, good food, and warm laughter. In 1993, the founders fell in love with European ceramics and began directly importing them to the U.S., building relationships and changing the way tableware products were distributed.

Today, FORTESSA dinnerware, flatware, and drinkware is proudly found in over 80% of 4 and 5 star hotels, in thousands of restaurants worldwide, in approximately 6,000 retail locations and 80 websites. The name FORTESSA – derived from the Italian word for strength, forte – reflects the pride in quality products and lasting relationships.

To learn more visit www.fortessa.com

ABOUT ZWIESEL GLAS: Zwiesel Glas is dedicated to the most discerning guests and the best hosts in the world. For 150 years, the company has been using the highest manufacturing and craftsmanship skills to create unique products that add a special touch to every table setting and are literally part of good taste around the world. In the anniversary year 2022, Zwiesel Glas was honored with several prestigious awards: the German Brand Award as "Winner" and "Special Mention" and the renewed selection as "World Market Leader Champion 2022" in the segment "Crystal Glass for Upscale Hotels and Restaurants".

Further information at www.zwiesel-glas.com

ABOUT UNITED TABLES BY ZWIESEL: Since April 2022, the extensive quality ranges of the Fortessa brand from the tableware and cutlery product categories and the wide range of crystal glassware series and table accessories of the Zwiesel Glas and Schott Zwiesel brands have been offered under the umbrella of the corporate brand United Tables by Zwiesel, thus combining the best of two worlds. With United Tables, the new food and beverage trends can be implemented in one go without the time-consuming search for suitable articles.

Further information at www.united-tables.de

