ZwitterCo Achieves FDA Compliance for Evolution RO and PCM Membranes, Expanding Capabilities for Whey and Milk Processing

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZwitterCo, a global leader in membrane solutions for challenging liquid separations, today announced that its Evolution Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Protein Concentration Membrane (PCM) products are now FDA-compliant for whey and milk processing. This milestone expands the Evolution portfolio's regulatory reach across food and dairy applications, joining the company's FDA-compliant Evolution SF membranes.

The Evolution family of membranes, built from ZwitterCo's revolutionary zwitterionic chemistry, delivers anti-fouling performance that resists irreversible fouling – even in high-solids environments common to dairy processing. For processors of whey, milk, and other high protein streams, this means higher productivity, shorter cleaning programs, and reduced chemical & water use – giving processors more of what matters most: time.

"Over the past three years, over a dozen food and dairy processors tested ZwitterCo membranes in the lab and demonstrated their unprecedented cleanability compared to conventional membranes," said ZwitterCo's VP of Food Processing & Specialties, Jon Goodman. "With FDA compliance, it is now 'Go time' for installing them in production systems."

ZwitterCo's Evolution SF, PCM, and RO membranes are currently in use and under evaluation across multiple dairy processing applications. At a large whey processor, Evolution SF membranes achieved higher flux than conventional PES UF membranes in whey protein isolate (WPI) production, while an Evolution RO installation reduced cleaning-related water consumption by over 40%, translating to over 1 million gallons of freshwater saved in the first 10 months of operation.

With FDA compliance now established, food and dairy manufacturers can confidently integrate Evolution RO and PCM membranes into whey protein concentration, skim milk concentration and water reuse systems. ZwitterCo is pursuing European certification under Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 with a target for completion in 2026. The company is also pursuing a comprehensive suite of additional certifications, including:

Halal

Kosher

3-A Sanitary Standard 45-03

USDA

While that process is underway, ZwitterCo's FDA-compliant membranes are already commercially available and ideally suited for testing and validation in food and dairy applications, allowing processors to benchmark performance ahead of European approval.

This FDA milestone reinforces ZwitterCo's commitment to helping food and dairy processors maximize uptime and productivity. By enabling shorter, simpler cleaning programs and more reliable membrane performance, Evolution membranes give processors what they need most—time.

About ZwitterCo

ZwitterCo is the global leader in membrane solutions for challenging separations, helping industries treat complex wastewater, purify water for reuse, and maximize efficiency in food processing applications. The company leverages its breakthrough zwitterionic chemistry to build membranes with unprecedented fouling resistance, overcoming the longest-standing limitation with conventional filtration. Manufacturers in more than 20 countries across food and beverage, agricultural, and industrial sectors rely on ZwitterCo's membrane solutions to achieve their most ambitious sustainability and growth targets.

