ZX Squared Named Finalist for "Best Hedge Fund for Family Offices" at the 2026 Private Asset Management Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZX Squared Capital, a leading cryptocurrency hedge fund specializing in options-based strategies for large-cap digital assets, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the 2026 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards in the category of Best Hedge Fund for Family Offices – Hedge Funds.

Hosted by With Intelligence, the PAM Awards are among the premier awards programs recognizing excellence across private wealth management. Now in their 20+ year history, the awards honor the most innovative and client-focused firms serving high-net-worth investors, family offices, and private wealth clients. Finalists are selected based on performance, client service, and the ability to demonstrate a consistently differentiated and value-driven approach.

"We're honored to be recognized by the PAM Awards, particularly in a category that speaks directly to the needs of family offices seeking both innovation and stability in digital assets," said CK Zheng, Co-Founder and CIO of ZX Squared. "Our goal has always been to deliver institutional-grade risk management with long-term, sustainable performance, and this acknowledgment reinforces that mission."

The firm's flagship strategy utilizes options and quantitative models to generate sustainable, superior returns with only about a half of Bitcoin's volatility (a realized volatility of just 35%), which is a profile comparable to blue-chip equities. As of Q3 2025, ZX Squared has achieved a 366.2% cumulative return, outperforming Bitcoin's 243.5% gain over the same period since inception in July 2021.

ZX Squared's recognition reflects the firm's strong performance, disciplined risk management, and continued leadership in the institutionalization of digital asset investing. The firm blends Wall Street expertise with crypto-native innovation, delivering a strategy designed to capture the upside of digital assets with significantly lower volatility than Bitcoin.

The winners of the 2026 PAM Awards will be announced at the annual awards ceremony hosted by With Intelligence in early 2026.

About ZX Squared Capital

ZX Squared Capital is a cryptocurrency investment firm combining institutional risk management with crypto-native insight to deliver high-performance, lower-volatility returns in digital assets. The firm's team includes veterans of Wall Street and leading blockchain founders, and its research and perspectives have been featured in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, and other top outlets.

