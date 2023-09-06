ZXCHEM USA presents Revolutionary New Manufacturing Process for Plant Proteins in the US and Canadian Markets

News provided by

ZXCHEM USA

06 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Biological Food Co. (https://www.xyprotein.com/), a rice protein manufacturer based in Anhui province in Eastern China and ZXCHEM USA (https://zxchemusa.com/), a distributor of proteins for the food and beverage industry, head-quartered in Somerset, New Jersey, are excited to announce the launch of HydroRice™ PA80 and HydroPR™ 80. These new and unique types of protein powders are perfect for a wide range of plant-based food and beverage applications.

Continue Reading

HydroRice™ PA80 is 100% rice protein while HydroPR™ 80 is a 40/60 blend of rice and pea protein.

Both products are manufactured with a revolutionary new process that does not use enzymes or hydrolyzation to change the protein functionality. Instead, the factory is using a combination of a high-pressure homogenization and spray drying in the processing of these truly unique ingredients.

This represents a major step forward in the development of rice protein as the foundational component in applications that require a smooth/pleasant mouthfeel, excellent water solubility and a neutral taste as the key to successful R&D.

HydroRice™ PA80 has been developed for use in various dairy replacement applications such as RTD and powered beverages, yogurt, ice cream and cream cheese. It is 50% soluble.

HydroPR™ 80 is designed for use in clean label dairy replacement beverages. It is 74% soluble, very taste/flavor neutral, has a smooth mouthfeel and stays well in solution. It has a PDCAAS of 1.

Both rice and pea protein are considered complete proteins, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids (histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine). Essential amino acids are not produced by the human body and are therefore dietarily essential or indispensable nutrients.

However, both rice and pea protein are each low in one essential amino acid. Rice protein is low in lysine while pea protein is low in methionine. Combining rice and pea proteins results in a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids in sufficient quantities. It is a cost-effective plant-based alternative to whey protein with a combined PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score) of 1. Rice protein also improves the flavor of pea protein!

Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Biological Food Co. sources rice from reliable suppliers in Northern China and Pakistan, where the water is not polluted by heavy industries, heavy metals, and pesticides. Low levels of heavy metals and pesticides in the rice are key since such pollutants will also be concentrated in the protein manufacturing process.

HydroRice™ PA80 and HydroPR™ 80 are available in conventional and organic.

HydroRice™ PA80 is ideal for consumers looking for a plant-based protein source that is easy to digest.

Anhui Shunxin has assigned ZXCHEM USA as the exclusive distributor for the US and Canadian markets. ZXCHEM USA is pleased to offer this solution – including formulation recommendations – to distributors, co-packers, formulators, and brands in the North American markets and beyond.

ZXCHEM USA will exhibit at Supply Side West in October at booth 2557.

Media Contact: Thomas Simon at [email protected]

SOURCE ZXCHEM USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.