Zydus appoints Mr. Punit Patel as President and CEO to lead its business operations in North America

News provided by

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

16 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates hereafter referred to as 'Zydus') a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company announced the appointment of Mr. Punit Patel as President and Chief Executive Officer, Americas. He will be responsible for the business operations of all Zydus entities in North America which include generics, injectables and specialty business, rare and orphan disease portfolio and also future forays into novel therapeutics. He will be based out of the group's office in Pennington, New Jersey, U.S.

Continue Reading
Mr. Punit Patel, President & CEO, Americas, Zydus Group
Mr. Punit Patel, President & CEO, Americas, Zydus Group

A licensed pharmacist who earned his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Mr. Punit Patel has more than 20 years of experience in the generics and branded pharmaceutical marketplace. His deep understanding of the complex generic pharmaceutical market (specialty, 505b2, injectables & biosimilars), coupled with his people leadership and results-driven style, unlocks value by enabling long-term strategy to be translated into actionable plans.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Punit Patel said, "For two decades, Zydus has been contributing with a patient-centric approach to the healthcare spectrum in the U.S., addressing the twin aspects of access and affordability. I look forward to joining Zydus and creating new avenues for growth. As the company leverages its expertise across different portfolios ranging from generics to specialty business and innovation-driven novel therapeutics, it's going to be an exciting journey ahead for Zydus."

Prior to his joining Zydus, Mr. Punit Patel was the President of Red Oak Sourcing, helming a multi-billion-dollar generic portfolio. He was overseeing all aspects of Red Oak's business including setting and implementing the strategic roadmap, overseeing supplier relationships, managing financial obligations, transforming company culture and collaborating with the company's stakeholders – CVS Health, Cardinal Health and OptumRx. Under his leadership, Red Oak was recognized as a Great Place to Work for the first time since its inception. Mr. Punit Patel has also worked at Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and CVS Caremark.

"We look forward to Punit joining our organisation," said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., "As a seasoned and successful business leader, Punit brings rich and varied experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals to lead Zydus into the future. Building on the strong foundation that has already been laid, we hope to hone our strategic direction, build and nurture new relationships which will help Zydus grow and strengthen its presence in North America."

About Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies with an overarching purpose of empowering people with the freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. The group employs 25,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R&D and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more details, visit www.zyduslife.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248032/Dr_Punit_Patel.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248031/Zydus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zydus Lifesciences Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.