ZyG Launches an Agentic Operating System for eCom Scale

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyG today announced the launch of its Agentic Operating System, an end-to-end platform redefining how direct-to-consumer (DTC) products become brands. In an eCommerce market where 90% of new product launches never reach scale, success demands far more than a great product. It requires integrated execution across marketing, data, and capital, which product innovators and DTC brands simply don't have access to. Until now. The ZyG platform validates scale potential before launch, executes every stage of the customer lifecycle, and removes much of the financing risk involved in scaling a DTC brand.

Built by ironSource founders alongside world-class experts in AI, growth, and eCommerce, ZyG has raised a $58M seed round from leading investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Viola Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Disruptive AI, Emerge, Access Industries, Stardom Ventures, and Jibe Ventures.

"Today, product innovators are set up to fail. You can build an incredible product and website, but still have no viable path to becoming a brand that reaches $100M+ in annual sales. Most DTC products stall because founders are forced to master growth marketing, data science, and capital strategy, all at once. That's unrealistic," said Omer Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of ZyG. "ZyG exists to change that equation. We're building a new partnership model that lets founders focus on what they do best - creating amazing products - while our data, technology, AI agents, and financing, power the product to scale."

A New Partnership Model

ZyG works with product innovators, entrepreneurs, and DTC brands, offering an innovative business model that is completely aligned with its partners.

Products whose scale potential is validated, reaching a strong 'ZyG Score' on the proprietary Agentic Marketability Test, can partner with ZyG, which executes the entire digital layer and supports operational scale, saving partners both the time and the costs of growing headcount, agencies and tools.

The business model is a simple pay-as-you-grow consumption fee and the partners maintain full control of their brand IP and recognize 100% of revenue generated.

ZyG also offers products with a high ZyG Score cohort financing based on its proprietary models, addressing the inherent challenges DTC products face in financing growth, especially for LTV-driven products where customer acquisition costs are recouped over time.

"It is very clear what product innovators and DTC brands don't need: more software, more agencies, or higher headcount," said Kaplan. "What ZyG is offering is an Operating System that executes every aspect of growth, allowing partners to focus on product innovation while preserving their equity."

A New Infrastructure for eCom Scale

At the heart of the ZyG Operating System is a unified data layer that transforms disparate sources - pixels, platforms, and the many specialized tools used in DTC growth - into a single source of truth across the user journey.

This data foundation is critical to building a strong, trustworthy network of AI Agents that can execute the entire digital layer from brand optimization to store building, creative generation, performance marketing, organic growth (SEO, GEO, and influencers), conversion, retention (customer support and email/SMS), to logistics optimization. The connectivity and collaboration between the Agents, built on a shared context, allow signals from any point in the customer journey to continuously inform and improve the entire system.

The data layer is also the basis for proprietary predictive models that optimize growth, including LTV forecasting, attribution and cohort analysis, churn prediction, pricing optimization, and inventory demand forecasting.

The result is a compounding intelligence loop where every signal strengthens the models and drives smarter growth decisions.

