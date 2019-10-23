Zyla Life Sciences Announces Management Changes

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX: ZCOR) ("Zyla"), a commercial-stage life sciences company, today announced that Robert Radie, has resigned as president, chief executive officer and director of the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Radie will continue to serve as principal financial officer until December 31, 2019 in order to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, the Company announced the appointment of Todd N. Smith as president, chief executive officer and director, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Bob for his contributions and service to Zyla and its leadership team during the last seven years," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman of the board, Zyla. "I would also like to welcome Todd Smith to the Company. He is an accomplished executive with significant experience driving deal making and commercial success in different therapeutic areas and I am confident that he will continue that track record at Zyla."

Mr. Smith has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Before joining the Company, from 2017 through February 2019, Mr. Smith, served as chief executive officer and a director of Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately-owned pharmaceutical company, from which the Company purchased five products in early 2019. During the period October 2014 through June 2015, Mr. Smith served as the chief commercial officer of Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. Since 2014, Mr. Smith has also held multiple senior roles at privately owned pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Additionally, he has held a variety of senior commercial and marketing roles at organizations including Horizon Therapeutics plc, a public biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and rheumatic diseases, and Abbott, a public healthcare products company.

About Zyla Life Sciences

Zyla is a commercial life sciences business committed to bringing important medicines to patients and healthcare providers. The company is currently focused on marketing its portfolio of medicines for pain and inflammation. Zyla's portfolio includes seven medicines: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) nasal spray, ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac), VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), TIVORBEX® indomethacin), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only — CII. To augment its portfolio, Zyla is seeking to acquire additional development candidates or approved medicines to develop and commercialize.

For full prescribing information, boxed warnings and medication guides, please visit the following sites for each product: sprix.com, vivlodex.com, zorvolex.com, tivorbex.com and oxaydo.com. Prescribing information, the boxed warning and medication guide for INDOCIN suppositories and oral suspension can be found at dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

