Zyla Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX: ZCOR) ("Zyla"), a commercial-stage life sciences company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 including net sales from commercial products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, the SoluMatrix® products, VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), TIVORBEX® (indomethacin) and ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only –CII.

"The second quarter was our first full period with sales from all seven of our products, including the five new products acquired at the end of January, which resulted in net product sales of $22.0 million, almost triple the second quarter 2018 results, and positive cash flow of $1.7 million," said Bob Radie, president and chief executive officer of Zyla. "In addition, our second quarter sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative costs remained in line with those expenses for the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating our ability to substantially increase our net product sales while keeping our expenses the same. With this second quarter performance, we believe that we are on track to achieve net product sales of between $80 and $85 million for 2019."

2019 Second Quarter Highlights

Appointed Dr. Gary M. Phillips to board of directors;

to board of directors; Appointed Dr. H. Jeffrey Wilkins as chief medical officer; and

as chief medical officer; and Completed buyout of a royalty obligation associated with the SoluMatrix® products.

2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2019, Zyla had cash and restricted cash totaling $12.5 million. Cash generated from operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.6 million.

As of June 30, 2019, Zyla had cash and restricted cash totaling $12.5 million. Cash generated from operating activities for the three months ended was $2.6 million. Net Product Sales: Net product sales were $22.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30 , 2018. The increase was largely due to the addition of the five acquired products at the end of January 2019.

Net product sales were $22.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended , 2018. The increase was largely due to the addition of the five acquired products at the end of January 2019. Cost of Sales (excluding product rights amortization): Cost of sales was $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . The increase was driven by higher product sales as a result of the five new products acquired at the end of January, the revaluation of inventory in connection with the reorganization and the buyout of a royalty obligation associated with SoluMatrix products.

Cost of sales was for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to for the three months ended . The increase was driven by higher product sales as a result of the five new products acquired at the end of January, the revaluation of inventory in connection with the reorganization and the buyout of a royalty obligation associated with SoluMatrix products. G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . The increase was attributable to administrative expense of $1.5 million which was partially offset by a decrease in post-marketing study fees related to ARYMO ® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use —CII and OXAYDO, as well as a decrease in salary expense due to reduced headcount.

General and administrative expenses were for the three months ended compared to for the three months ended . The increase was attributable to administrative expense of which was partially offset by a decrease in post-marketing study fees related to ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use —CII and OXAYDO, as well as a decrease in salary expense due to reduced headcount. S&M Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses were $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to for the three months ended June 30, 2018. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were essentially zero for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . This decrease was driven by a discontinuation of R&D programs that did not directly support the growth of Zyla's commercial business.

Research and development expenses were essentially zero for the three months ended compared to for the three months ended . This decrease was driven by a discontinuation of R&D programs that did not directly support the growth of Zyla's commercial business. Interest Expense: Interest expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

Interest expense was for the three months ended compared to for the three months ended . Net Loss: Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $19.6 million compared to a net loss of $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

About Zyla Life Sciences

Zyla is a commercial life sciences business committed to bringing important products to patients and healthcare providers. The company is currently focused on marketing its portfolio of products for pain and inflammation. Zyla's portfolio includes seven products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac), VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), TIVORBEX® indomethacin), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only —CII. To augment its product portfolio, Zyla is seeking to acquire additional product candidates or approved products to develop and commercialize.

For full prescribing information, boxed warnings and medication guides, please visit the following sites for each product: sprix.com, vivlodex.com, zorvolex.com, tivorbex.com, and oxaydo.com. Prescribing information, the boxed warning and medication guide for INDOCIN suppositories and oral suspension can be found at dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





















Successor



Predecessor



















June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,054



$ 35,323

Marketable securities, available for sale



—





4,988

Accounts receivable, net



21,217





8,006

Inventory



14,585





2,639

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,181





2,715

Other receivables



160





846

Total current assets



50,197





54,517

Intangible assets, net



117,477





4,281

Restricted cash



400





400

Property and equipment, net



3,752





1,059

Right of use assets, net



1,577





—

Goodwill



58,747





—

Deposits and other assets



3,423





1,676

Total assets

$ 235,573



$ 61,933

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 7,011



$ 8,561

Accrued expenses



49,602





24,584

Debt - current, net



4,428





—

Acquisition-related contingent consideration



2,500





—

Other current liabilities



994





—

Total current liabilities



64,535





33,145

Debt - non-current portion, net



93,247





—

Acquisition-related contingent consideration



15,200





—

Deferred income tax liability



24





24

Credit agreement



3,953





—

Other liabilities



935





536

Total liabilities not subject to compromise



177,894





33,705



















Liabilities subject to compromise



—





139,588





































Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Predecessor common stock--$0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized; 56,547,101 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018



—





55

Successor common stock--$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,360,968 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019



9





—

Additional paid-in capital



87,806





276,569

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(10)





869

Accumulated deficit



(30,126)





(388,853)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



57,679





(111,360)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 235,573



$ 61,933



Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(in thousands)

Three months ended



June 30,



2019

2018

Change Revenue

















Net product sales

$ 22,034

$ 7,443

$ 14,591 Total revenue



22,034



7,443



14,591



















Costs and Expenses

















Cost of sales (excluding amortization of product rights)



14,172



1,565



12,607 Amortization of product rights



3,497



531



2,966 General and administrative



7,417



6,694



723 Sales and marketing



9,135



9,019



116 Research and development



4



999



(995) Restructuring & other charges



648



—



648 Change in fair value of contingent consideration payable



2,700



—



2,700 Total costs and expenses



37,573



18,808



18,765 Loss from operations



(15,539)



(11,365)



(4,174)



















Other (income) expense:

















Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liability



—



(3,181)



3,181 Interest expense, net



3,636



3,804



(168) Other (gain) loss



(135)



(25)



(110) Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange



—



—



— Total other (income) expense



3,501



598



2,903 Reorganization items



603



—



603 Loss after reorganization charges and before provision (benefit) for income taxes



(19,643)



(11,963)



(7,680) Provision (benefit) for income taxes



—



—



— Net loss

$ (19,643)

$ (11,963)

$ (7,680)

