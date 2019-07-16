Zylkene® Equine Now Available in Stores as a Box of Six or Twenty Packs

"The inspiration for this new package of Zylkene Equine was to provide horse owners with an opportunity to try an introductory packet if they've never used the product before, as well as offering a convenient size for traveling," said Tabitha Cromer, marketing manager at Vetoquinol USA. "Once they experience its effectiveness, they can then purchase the package of 20, which is great for multiple horses. This product may help in situations that cause stress in horses, plus it's easy to administer. All of our equine health supplements are tested and approved by veterinarians, so horse owners can be confident in getting the best product available."

Zylkene Equine was developed to help horses cope with stressful situations such as hauling, competitions, veterinary visits, changes to their environment, weaning, etc. It's a unique equine supplement containing alpha-casozepine, which is a milk-derived ingredient that helps horses cope the same way nature calms a nursing foal. This special ingredient promotes a sense of relaxation and mental focus without drowsiness. This apple-flavored powder should be administered daily, and start approximately 2-3 days prior to the event or activity that they need it for. Consult your veterinarian for the amount that is appropriate for your horse.

To learn more about Vetoquinol USA's equine health products, please visit www.barnchats.com. You can also follow Barn Chats on Facebook and Instagram for information on horse health and care.

About Vetoquinol USA

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Vetoquinol USA is owned by Vetoquinol SA, an independent, family-owned French pharmaceutical company founded in 1933. Dedicated exclusively to animal health, Vetoquinol USA is focused on the development, production and marketing of FDA, EPA and AAFCO-regulated pharmaceutical, nutritional and dermatological products for small and large animals. Vetoquinol's large animal veterinary division offers products for horses and cattle to assist owners and veterinarians with joint health, pain management, immune support, behavior and general care. For more information, visit the Barn Chats website, Facebook and Instagram.

