Zylo Becomes First SaaS Management Provider to Enhance Okta SSO Integration with OAuth for Improved Security and Data Privacy

Improved authentication and data control allows for secure access and efficient license management for enterprises

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced an upgrade to its Okta SSO integration with OAuth, which now offers automated license management and enhances visibility, provisioning insights and security. The integration enables a more secure authentication option that allows companies to limit third-party access to user data, boosting data control and privacy.

"At Zylo, we're empowering the future of software," said Ian Runyon, VP Product at Zylo. "Enhancing our integration with Okta by leveraging OAuth authentication enables us to provide our customers with the data control and privacy they need in their SaaS environments."

Zylo's Okta SSO integration, now with OAuth, results in the most comprehensive view of an enterprise's SaaS stack, spend and usage, enabling businesses to identify applications to secure behind SSO and maximize SaaS investments. With Zylo's real-time usage data and Okta Actions, businesses can automate license harvesting, reclamation and deprovisioning for any application behind Okta SSO, driving down costs and improving efficiency. Other key benefits of this enhanced integration include:

Increased security: Authorize access to only the resources needed for an integration, based on the principle of least privilege.

Authorize access to only the resources needed for an integration, based on the principle of least privilege. Enhanced configuration: Fewer manual steps to configure. No need to set up an additional service account license to prevent the integration from breaking if an employee leaves.

Fewer manual steps to configure. No need to set up an additional service account license to prevent the integration from breaking if an employee leaves. Greater reliability: This connection won't break when an admin leaves the company.

"Data privacy and security are top priorities for businesses of all sizes," said Matt Egan, Director of Technology Strategy at Okta. "And today's enterprises in particular require integrations to meet stringent infosecurity and compliance requirements. We celebrate Zylo for recognizing the importance of providing robust authentication options to meet the needs of its enterprise customers."

With the addition of OAuth, Zylo's integration now provides greater data control and security, enabling businesses to take advantage of the platform's comprehensive SaaS management capabilities and get a comprehensive view of their SaaS stack.

The Zylo and Okta integration is currently available. For more information, please visit zylo.com .

About Zylo

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce and Yahoo leverage Zylo's enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to control the rising costs and risks of SaaS while improving software adoption by employees and driving innovation.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $30 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS management platform delivers 100% visibility into your SaaS footprint to drive actionable insights and automated workflows. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of spend optimization services to drive greater cost savings while freeing up resources, implementing a proven best-in-class approach to manage SaaS negotiations from end to end.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com .

About Okta

Okta is the World's Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We're building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

