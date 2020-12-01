Zylo Expands C-suite with Salesforce and Conga Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, announced today two strategic hires to its executive team. Tim Horoho joins Zylo as chief technology officer (CTO) and Bob Grewal joins as chief revenue officer (CRO). As Zylo continues to scale its operations, Horoho and Grewal will play critical roles in Zylo's mission to transform how companies manage software as a service (SaaS). Over the past 20 years , the cloud industry has taken flight, with SaaS as the fastest growing segment of cloud, indicating major growth for Zylo in 2021 and beyond.

"Tim and Bob are innovative industry leaders with impressive track records of scaling global SaaS companies," said Eric Christoper, CEO and co-founder of Zylo. "As Zylo prepares to double its footprint and headcount in 2021, Tim's experience leading best-of-breed technology teams to optimize solutions coupled with Bob's proven ability to accelerate revenue growth will propel the company's leadership and further extend our market position. Their vast experience overseeing the development and operations of high growth SaaS companies will be a valuable asset to Zylo, its partners, and most importantly, customers. We look forward to their leadership and guidance in supporting our continued growth and leadership position."

Horoho is an engineering and technology executive in SaaS with over two decades of experience and a proven track record of delivering large-scale, highly available consumer-facing systems. Most recently, he served as senior vice president at Salesforce with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and technology operations. Prior to this, he served as senior vice president, engineering for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, where he focused on the architecture and delivery of the platform at scale. At Zylo, Horoho will be responsible for product architecture, engineering and operations.

"I'm proud to be joining a team that's helping companies control SaaS-based costs and risks while providing their employees with easy access to the applications that make them effective," said Horoho. "I look forward to my role in expanding Zylo's leadership position through innovative solutions that empower, energize and connect all of our team members and the customers we serve."

Grewal has extensive experience in creating new revenue streams for venture backed and public SaaS companies, with expertise in direct and indirect sales models, business development and revenue operations on a global basis. Previously, Grewal served as the senior vice president of sales, North America for Conga where he was responsible for leading direct sales and partners. Prior to working at Conga, Bob served as the vice president of sales at Worksoft and managing director for Archive and Backup Business Unit at Rocket Software. At Zylo, Grewal will be responsible for revenue operations, retention, and growth.

"The pandemic accelerated the growth of SaaS as companies moved quickly to empower their newly distributed workforces with the applications needed to improve communication and collaboration," said Grewal. "Zylo's industry-leading SaaS Management platform helps customers optimize their software investments. From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision and success as an innovator in the fast-growing SaaS Management market, and I'm looking forward to helping Zylo scale the business, while working closely with customers and partners to deliver solutions that control costs and risk while accelerating digital transformation."

