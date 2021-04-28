Zylo Partners with The ITAM Review to Offer the Industry's First SaaS Management Maturity Assessment

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, has partnered with The ITAM Review to create the first-of-its-kind SaaS Management Maturity Assessment and corresponding best practices guide. This assessment enables IT asset management (ITAM) and software asset management (SAM) professionals to evaluate the maturity of their SaaS management programs, identify areas for improvement and offer steps they can take to optimize their program to better manage risks, costs and compliance.

SaaS represents a rapidly growing part of most organizations' IT portfolio. According to Zylo's SaaS Management Benchmark Report , from February to April 2020 SaaS spending jumped 26% year-over-year as many organizations quickly adopted new tools to enable remote work. And this growth shows no sign of stopping as Gartner predicts global SaaS spending will increase 16% to $140 billion by 2022.

Yet this rapid adoption of SaaS presents a new set of challenges for SAM and ITAM professionals as they are charged with maximizing the value of these investments while minimizing security risks.

"For SAM and ITAM leaders, there's never been a more critical time to embrace SaaS management," says Zylo CMO, Theresa O'Neil. "Whether your organization was born in the cloud or is rapidly growing its SaaS investments as it decreases on-premise software, this assessment leverages our deep SaaS management expertise to empower you with the knowledge of where you are in your SaaS management journey and where you need to go to take control of your SaaS portfolio."

Based on real world experience with hundreds of organizations, the free assessment evaluates the maturity of respondents' SaaS management in four main areas: policy, process, tools and operations. After completion, respondents receive an overall maturity score as well as a detailed report, including practical advice and recommendations to start, improve and optimize their SaaS Management program.

"For more than a decade, The ITAM Review has brought the IT asset management (ITAM), software asset management (SAM) and software licensing community together to empower and develop the next generation of industry leaders. This assessment is yet another way we're helping our community stay at the forefront of their industry and embrace the increasingly important discipline of SaaS management," says AJ Witt, industry analyst at The ITAM Review. "We're honored to partner with Zylo, a SaaS Management industry leader, to leverage their unique expertise in this space."

To get your SaaS Management Maturity score, visit https://saasmaturity.scoreapp.com .

Learn more about the latest ITAM tools and services, including Zylo's SaaS Management platform at The ITAM Review Online Tools Day, which will be hosted virtually on Thursday, April 29 starting at 9 am ET. Register for the event at https://www.itassetmanagement.net/event/the-itam-review-online-tools-day/ .

About Zylo

Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/ .

