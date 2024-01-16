Zylo Unveils Usage Connect, Setting New Standard in Enterprise SaaS Management Visibility

Industry-first feature enables no-code connection into usage data for any app, unlocking thousands of applications and expanding the depth and breadth of integrations

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced the launch of Usage Connect — an industry-first feature that provides businesses with unrivaled centralized visibility into SaaS usage data across their entire tech stack. The addition of Usage Connect signals Zylo as having the most comprehensive and flexible data integration strategy on the market.

A review of more than 30M SaaS user licenses found that, on average, 44% of software licenses go unused, resulting in an estimated $17M of waste per year. Accessing application usage data is challenging for most businesses due to unique licensing models, data requirements, and technical and security complications. And, without full visibility into software usage, companies struggle to control costs, maintain efficient operations, and stay compliant.

With Usage Connect, IT, SAM, and Procurement teams can easily surface insights from any application connected to Zylo's SaaS Management platform, eliminating complex coding and manual analysis. For the first time, Usage Connect provides the missing link — automated, no-code data centralization — unlocking a single source of truth for true SaaS optimization.

"Since Zylo's founding, we have been focused on a multi-pronged approach to usage data, including Direct Integrations for deep usage insights, SSO integrations for broad enterprise coverage, and a robust public API – and the industry followed," said Eric Christopher , CEO of Zylo. "Even with this focus, a piece of the puzzle was missing across the industry, and Usage Connect is the answer. By solving the previously impossible challenge, we have fundamentally enabled a new level of unified visibility for customers, giving them insight into application usage data and unlocking tremendous optimization opportunities."

Building on Zylo's existing, industry-leading SaaS management capabilities, Usage Connect provides customers with:

"Within a few clicks, I quickly and easily connected multiple new applications to Zylo using Usage Connect — applications where we previously had no actionable data without significant manual manipulation," said Mohamed Safiedine, Director of Digital Business Operations at ModMed. "Within minutes of connecting, I kicked off license reclamation workflows that resulted in the removal of inactive licenses. Having the uploaded data tie in with the data from our HRIS integration was a feature that truly exceeded our expectations. Zylo's Usage Connect is a game-changer when it comes to effectively managing our SaaS."

"Usage Connect represents a seismic shift for businesses struggling with fragmented SaaS visibility," said Christopher. "As the original pioneers of enterprise SaaS management, we once again lead the way, this time into the next generation of data integration strategy."

For more information about Zylo's SaaS Management platform and the Usage Connect integration, visit Zylo.com .

About Zylo

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo leverage Zylo's AI-powered platform and unparalleled professional services to fuel centralized SaaS inventory, license optimization, and renewal management.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $33 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS management platform delivers comprehensive and continuous visibility into your SaaS inventory alongside prescriptive insights and workflows that empower you to manage and optimize licenses and complex renewals. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of professional services to drive cost savings and avoidance through SaaS negotiations and manage your SaaS system of record with best-in-class strategy and execution to drive ROI and free up resources.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

