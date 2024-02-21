Zylox-Tonbridge Receives Marketing Approvals for Multiple Products in the UAE

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge (2190.HK), a medical device company specializing in peripheral and neurovascular interventions, proudly announces the recent marketing approvals granted by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the United Arab Emirates for five of its advanced products. These include the ZENFluxion™ Drug-coated PTA Balloon Catheter, ZENFlow™ HP PTA Balloon Catheter, ZENFlow™ PTA Balloon Catheter, ZENFlex™ Peripheral Stent System, and ZENFLEX Pro™ Peripheral Drug-eluting Stent System. This milestone marks Zylox-Tonbridge's first market approval in the Gulf region, demonstrating its dedication to expanding its market presence in the Middle East and advancing global business initiatives.

Zylox-Tonbridge has experienced rapid international growth as a provider of innovative medical solutions. With a comprehensive product portfolio focusing on peripheral vascular and neurovascular interventions, the company is committed to delivering pioneering products and total healthcare solutions worldwide. Its products are currently available in over 20 countries and regions, earning widespread recognition for their innovative designs and high quality.

Driven by economic growth and demographic trends, the Middle East has emerged as a pivotal overseas market for Chinese medical device companies. Recognizing this opportunity, Zylox-Tonbridge consistently showcases its offerings at events like the Arab Health Exhibition, solidifying its position in both regional and global markets. Additionally, with the establishment of its warehouse and logistics center in Italy, the company aims to better serve healthcare providers and patients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The approval of these five Zylox-Tonbridge products in the UAE is expected to fuel growth in Middle Eastern markets, providing local patients with high-quality, affordable, and innovative medical devices.

About Zylox-Tonbridge:

Zylox-Tonbridge is one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China. The Company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by our in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technological platforms, and commercialization capabilities, we strive to provide patients with high-quality and affordable medical devices and services, so that everyone has access to the high-quality life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.zyloxtb.com

SOURCE ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE