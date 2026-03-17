Zylox-Tonbridge Reports 2025 Annual Results with Revenue Exceeding RMB 1.06 Billion and Net Profit Up 143.7% Year-over-Year

HANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190, "Zylox-Tonbridge" or the "Company") today announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

In 2025, the Company delivered another year of strong growth and materially improved profitability. Revenue rose 35.1% year-over-year to RMB 1.06 billion, while net profit increased 143.7% year-over-year to RMB 244 million. Growth was driven by continued commercial momentum across core products, rapid growth in international business, and further improvement in operating efficiency.

The Company's neurovascular intervention business generated revenue of RMB 676 million, up 28.0% year-over-year, while revenue from peripheral vascular intervention increased 50.3% year-over-year to RMB 379 million. Revenue from markets outside Mainland China reached RMB 48.65 million, up 115.5% year-over-year, reflecting continued progress in international market access and channel expansion.

Despite the continued impact of volume-based procurement in China, Zylox-Tonbridge maintained a gross margin of 72.1% in 2025 and reported non-IFRS adjusted net profit of RMB 273 million, reflecting improving operating leverage as the business scaled. As of the end of the reporting period, total available financial resources, including cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, amounted to RMB 2.60 billion.

Supported by its solid operating performance and strong liquidity position, the Company proposed a final dividend of RMB 0.22 per share (tax inclusive) for 2025, representing a payout ratio of approximately 30%. In 2025, the Company repurchased shares with an aggregate value of more than HK$130 million, and going forward, it intends to further increase the scale of share repurchases to enhance shareholder returns.

Zylox-Tonbridge continued to strengthen its long-term growth foundation through ongoing commercialization and innovation. Its sales network now covers more than 3,300 hospitals in China, and cumulative clinical use of its products has exceeded 1.1 million units. During the year, several differentiated products were commercialized, including the ZYLOX Mammoth™ Large-Bore Thrombectomy Catheter, FALCO™ Embolization Assist Stent, and Brivix™ Vascular Closure Device (Collagen). In addition, four products, including ZYLOX Otter™ Thrombectomy Catheter and ZYLOX Orca™ Balloon Expandable Covered Stent, were included in the NMPA's Special Review Procedure for Innovative Medical Devices, further enriching the Company's innovation pipeline.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company had built a pipeline of 79 products, including 61 approved by the NMPA for commercialization.

Global expansion continued to accelerate in 2025. Zylox-Tonbridge's international commercial network now spans more than 80 countries and regions, including seven of the world's top 10 medical device markets. The Company has commercialized 29 products in 40 countries and regions, while more than 50 products are undergoing registration in 34 countries and regions. International revenue has grown at a four-year CAGR of 84%, reinforcing the Company's international business as an increasingly important long-term growth driver.

To further support its globalization strategy, the Company has announced the strategic investment in Germany-based Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH in January 2026. The investment is expected to strengthen Zylox-Tonbridge's presence in Europe, accelerate the international commercialization of innovative products, and enhance its global operations and delivery capabilities through synergies between its China and Germany.

Looking ahead, Zylox-Tonbridge will continue to execute on its dual priorities of innovation and globalization. The Company will continue to expand its pipeline of clinically differentiated products, accelerate international market access and commercialization, and strengthen its global operating platform to drive sustainable, profitable growth over the long term.

About Zylox-Tonbridge

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zylox-Tonbridge", HKEX: 2190) is a medical technology company dedicated to the innovative research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical devices in the field of vascular intervention. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technology platforms and strong commercialization capabilities, Zylox-Tonbridge adheres to the brand philosophy of "Innovation for Quality Life". The Company is committed to providing patients with high-quality, accessible medical devices and services, enabling more people to benefit from the improved quality of life.

For more information, please visit our official website at https://www.zyloxtb.com/.

SOURCE ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE