Zymbit and Oaken Innovations announce a product development partnership to deliver trusted IoT solutions for Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchain software

Zymbit, a developer of hardware security modules for IoT devices, and Oaken Innovations (Oaken), a secure blockchain and IoT company, announce a product development partnership. Zymbit and Oaken will work together to enhance Zymbit's field-proven cyberphysical security modules to be compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains. Learn more about the project and product at https://www.zymbit.com/oaken/

Zymbit's new generation six security modules will provide a secure enclave for Ethereum wallets enabling blockchain developers, like Oaken Innovations, to produce secure blockchain software for IoT devices that live in the wild, beyond the security of the firewall. Zymbit's existing security API will be extended to allow blockchain software developers to easily generate wallets, store private keys, and sign transactions, all without exposing private key materials or credentials to the application software.

Oaken will support development of the Zymbit Security Module Six to ensure broad compatibility with the EVM and to demonstrate specific applications in the connected automotive and consumer IoT spaces.

Zymbit's SM6 security modules will work with Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, Odroid and iMX6 platforms to provide developers of EVM blockchain IoT applications with a "plug in" secure enclave to protect IP and other digital assets. This modular approach to security frees developers to concentrate on delivering high value applications and leaves the details of device security to the embedded security professionals.

"We're excited to partner with Zymbit to develop an Ethereum ready security module that will enhance our offerings in the automotive and consumer IoT space. With Zymbit's gen six cyberphysical security module, we and other developers will be able to secure blockchain wallet keys and signed transactions on edge devices, like automobiles, delivering best in class security for our blockchain software products. We've been big fans of Zymbit's products for a while and love working with their team." - John Gerryts, CEO - Oaken Innovations, Inc.

"Ethereum is the clear leader in blockchain technology and Oaken is one of the most innovative companies at the intersection of Ethereum and IoT, with several awards and partnerships to their credit. We are delighted to be working closely with the Oaken team to bring to market a much needed hardware security module that delivers cyberphysical security to EVM blockchain enabled IoT devices." - Phil Strong, CEO - Zymbit Inc.

About Oaken Innovations, Inc.

Oaken Innovations ("Oaken") is a blockchain technology company focused on secure Internet of Things (IoT) applications in the consumer IoT and transportation markets. Oaken's clients include Toyota and other major Automobile OEMs, civic transportation entities and toll road companies. Oaken Innovations is based in Dallas, TX.

About Zymbit

Zymbit Inc. develops embedded hardware security products that help IoT developers protect their IP, data and credentials from cyberphysical threats. Zymbit sells security modules to integrators and OEMs who deploy a wide range of equipment "in the wild", beyond the security of the firewall. Zymbit is based in Santa Barbara, CA.

