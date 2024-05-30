Zymbit's New Secure Edge Fabric Transforms the IoT Experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymbit, a leading provider of secure edge compute and IoT solutions, today announced its new Secure Edge Fabric family of products and services, designed to deliver better business outcomes from pilot IoT deployments and beyond. The innovative hybrid architecture uniquely addresses the competing requirements of enterprise IoT for rapid innovation cycles, long-term durability, and low cost of ownership.

The Secure Edge Fabric combines the power of embedded Linux compute nodes with the low cost and adaptability of non-Linux intelligent I/O to deliver secure edge compute and control capabilities suitable for a wide range of industries, from retail automation to distributed AI models. The product lineup includes Bootware 1.0 unified endpoint security management tools, Secure Edge Node 400, and Tiny Nodes, all protected by Zymbit's core HSXM secure supervisor silicon.

Architected for Faster Business Innovation

Zymbit's Secure Edge Fabric products build on the company's commitment to delivering professional grade edge compute solutions with flexibility, security and scalability at their core. The new product family is designed to meet the evolving needs of industries ranging from retail automation to industrial IoT and remote healthcare, where zero-trust environments, rapid innovation cycles and long-term reliable operation are the norm.

Bridging the Chasm Between Rapid Innovation, Scale and Long-Term Operation

Zymbit's Secure Edge Fabric products include trusted modular hardware backed by secure supervisor silicon and unified endpoint management tools that free developers to focus on innovation, both in the design lab and in the field. When it's time to scale up, Zymbit products and services are open for enterprise integration, tough enough to withstand real world operating conditions, and smart enough to support continuous upgrades securely through years of unattended operation.

Key Components of Zymbit's Secure Edge Fabric:

Secure Edge Node 400 : This third generation Linux compute node includes a highly customizable baseboard with choice of HS x M security, an enterprise grade redundant and managed power system, expanded storage through PCIe M.2, and support for Pi Compute CM4 and beyond. All are enclosed in a durable, tamper-responsive enclosure with integrated heatsink, mounting, and cable management accessories.

: This third generation Linux compute node includes a highly customizable baseboard with choice of HS M security, an enterprise grade redundant and managed power system, expanded storage through PCIe M.2, and support for Pi Compute CM4 and beyond. All are enclosed in a durable, tamper-responsive enclosure with integrated heatsink, mounting, and cable management accessories. Tiny Nodes : Designed to be very low cost, highly flexible and easily managed, Zymbit Tiny Node reference products are architected to be produced in high volumes by OEMs and integrators. Tiny nodes can operate either standalone or in concert with Secure Edge Nodes and managed by Zymbit Bootware, which enables secure updates as well as recovery of unattended devices over long-term deployments.

: Designed to be very low cost, highly flexible and easily managed, Zymbit Tiny Node reference products are architected to be produced in high volumes by OEMs and integrators. Tiny nodes can operate either standalone or in concert with Secure Edge Nodes and managed by Zymbit Bootware, which enables secure updates as well as recovery of unattended devices over long-term deployments. HS x M Core Silicon : Zymbit's HS X M expands the functionality of a typical Hardware Security Module by adding node supervision, safe state recovery, and secure management of cryptographically isolated filesystem encryption, together with over-the-air updates. Specifically designed for unattended hybrid edge compute applications, HS X M delivers instant security upon deployment, while maintaining upgradeability and flexibility for developers to adapt to changing application requirements. HS X M employs proven techniques such as key derivations and security contexts to address the challenges of managing complex fleets in a cryptographically sound and scalable manner.

: Zymbit's HS M expands the functionality of a typical Hardware Security Module by adding node supervision, safe state recovery, and secure management of cryptographically isolated filesystem encryption, together with over-the-air updates. Specifically designed for unattended hybrid edge compute applications, HS M delivers instant security upon deployment, while maintaining upgradeability and flexibility for developers to adapt to changing application requirements. HS M employs proven techniques such as key derivations and security contexts to address the challenges of managing complex fleets in a cryptographically sound and scalable manner. Bootware™ 1.0: Bootware delivers low-friction unified credential, update, and recovery management across Zymbit Linux edge compute nodes, tiny non-Linux devices, and third-party nodes deployed within the Edge Compute Fabric. On Linux nodes, Bootware supports multiple flavors of Linux, including custom distributions, and popular higher-level IoT cloud services. Bootware on Linux aims to impose minimal restrictions on what the customer can do with the operating system, while providing A/B/S updates, recovery, and hardening, which, on some devices, includes recovery from complete destruction of all software on the device. On non-Linux devices, Bootware provides cryptographic services, physical protection, updates, and integration with device, local, and fleet security contexts. This establishes clear and unobtrusive security perimeters, enabling more capable compute nodes to fully leverage the flexible remote I/O capabilities and low cost of numerous tiny nodes. Ultimately, Bootware gives the Secure Edge Fabric high flexibility, and high value, and appropriate security without having to choose one over the other.

Availability

All announced products are available now for order from Zymbit's webstore.

Trade Show Announcement

Zymbit Inc. is excited to announce that its new Secure Edge Fabric products, including the Zymbit Bootware, Secure Edge Node, and HSxM silicon will be available for viewing at the upcoming IoT Tech Expo taking place June 5-6, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #342 to experience the new products and discuss their application needs.

Zymbit CTO, Alexander Kaay, will be presenting at the same conference an overview of Zymbit's innovative Secure Edge Fabric architecture, and discussing the essential ingredients required to survive IoT pilots and thrive with large-scale long-term deployments. The IoT Tech Expo Applied Security session will take place on Thursday, June 6 at 12:25pm PT.

A Word from the CEO

"We are thrilled to introduce this new generation of Secure Edge Fabric products, designed to deliver better business outcomes for IoT infrastructure investments." said Phil Strong, CEO of Zymbit Inc. "We've heard loud and clear the frustration of teams who struggle with stalled innovation, escalating development costs, and hardware that is unfit for large-scale long-term deployment. Zymbit's new family of products is designed to transform the IoT experience - for developers, business operators and procurement professionals – to significantly increase their odds of success, and to ultimately help our customers deliver measurable and expanding returns over the life of their assets."

About Zymbit:

Zymbit is a leading provider of secure edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed specifically for operation in zero-trust environments. Trusted by major enterprise clients, Zymbit technology is instrumental in safeguarding IoT devices and edge infrastructure while preserving the freedom to innovate and evolve to lifetime business needs. Across the globe, thousands of developers rely on Zymbit's secure edge solutions to ensure the protection of critical data, software, and credentials.

For More Information and Media Assets

https://www.zymbit.com/secure-edge-fabric

