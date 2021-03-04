Zymergen Welcomes Tech Finance Veteran Christine Gorjanc to Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofacturing leader Zymergen today announced Christine Gorjanc has joined its board of directors to help the company achieve its long term goals. As a tenured CFO with experience leading high-growth Silicon Valley businesses, Gorjanc provides extensive financial, operational and technology experience to guide Zymergen's growth as the company matures.

"This year, Zymergen is moving from developing our technology to producing and marketing breakthrough products to customers," said Josh Hoffmann, Zymergen CEO. "Christine's experience innovating, scaling and shipping a wide range of hardware and software products with a global footprint will be invaluable to guide Zymergen as we look to achieve our goals for 2021 and beyond."

Gorjanc also serves on the board of directors at networking and cybersecurity solutions company Juniper Networks, and on the board at genetic information company Invitae Corporation. She previously served as the CFO of home automation company, Arlo Technologies, Inc., and CFO of NETGEAR, Inc. She earned a B.A. in accounting with honors from the University of Texas at El Paso and an M.S. in taxation from Golden Gate University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christine onto the Zymergen board of directors," said Sandi Peterson, Zymergen board member and former Group Worldwide Chairwoman of Johnson & Johnson. "Her career spans one of the greatest periods of digital innovation, and we believe the company will benefit tremendously from her technical and financial expertise as we move into the next phase."

"Zymergen has built an impressive business that's primed to deliver fundamentally new products across a variety of sectors," said Gorjanc. "This is an exciting time to join an innovative company that's marrying biology and technology to transform the products we use every day."

Zymergen designs and develops bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation fuels Zymergen's high-throughput biodiscovery engine, enabling the company to discover, design and develop new materials.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to create, develop and manufacture breakthrough products and materials across a broad range of industries. Learn more at zymergen.com .

