Zymo Research Introduces Zymo Services: An Integrated Portfolio Extension Built for High-Impact Scientific Partnership

New genomic services portfolio establishes Zymo as a premier NGS partner, offering end-to-end solutions built on proven technology and deep scientific expertise

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research, a global leader in genomics tools, today announced the launch of Zymo Services, a dedicated portfolio of end-to-end next-generation sequencing (NGS) services. The new offering reflects Zymo's evolution from molecular biology reagent and kit provider to comprehensive discovery partner, serving organizations across biotech, consumer wellness, clinical research, government, public health, and academia.

Partner with Zymo Services for Fast, Reliable NGS Solutions

Zymo Services supports customers facing limited internal sequencing capacity, challenging or low-input sample types, fragmented vendor workflows, tight timelines, and the need for trusted, publication-ready results. Its service model is designed for organizations that value speed to results, data integrity, scientific collaboration, end-to-end ownership, and minimal operational burden.

Zymo Services acts as a consultative partner, helping customers move from complex scientific questions to actionable genomic insights with greater confidence, clarity, and support. Anchored by the tagline "Your Genomic Discovery & Innovation Partner," the portfolio pairs Zymo's proven technologies with a premium service experience, helping organizations advance their projects without building every capability in-house. The portfolio serves a broad and growing audience: from biopharma teams accelerating development timelines to government agencies informing critical public health decisions to consumer goods and wellness companies bringing innovative products to market.

"We're not simply a service or technology provider; we are a full-spectrum scientific partner, equipped to support clients across industries from sample submission and preparation through bioinformatic analysis and final data delivery," said Dr. Keith Booher, Director of Zymo Services.

Key differentiators of the Zymo Services offering include:

Fast turnaround: as little as 5 days from sample preparation to publication-ready results

as little as 5 days from sample preparation to publication-ready results End-to-end workflow ownership : from sample collection and extraction through sequencing and bioinformatics

: from sample collection and extraction through sequencing and bioinformatics Expertise with challenging sample types: including low-input, degraded, and non-conventional samples many providers cannot process

including low-input, degraded, and non-conventional samples many providers cannot process Direct access to expert scientists: personalized, consultative support throughout every project

personalized, consultative support throughout every project Scalable capacity: flexibility to accommodate urgent and high-volume projects without compromising timelines

Alongside the portfolio launch, Zymo Services is introducing a series of programs designed to make it easier for new and existing customers to experience Zymo's scientific partnership firsthand. Programs include the NGS Without Limits Webinar Series, launched in May 2026; first-time incentives for microbiome sequencing and RNA-Seq projects; and a referral program that rewards existing customers for connecting colleagues with Zymo's services expertise. Zymo Services will also make its brand debut at ASM Microbe 2026 in Washington, D.C., June 5–7, 2026, where attendees can meet the team and learn how the new services identity supports customers from project planning through results delivery.

While Zymo Research's brand has long served the scientific community with industry-leading kits and molecular biology tools, the Services portfolio extends that credibility into a dedicated, end-to-end service experience built on the same standards of quality and scientific rigor. By connecting directly back to Zymo Research's broader mission and technology foundation, Zymo Services reinforces the company's commitment to supporting customers, enabling discovery, and advancing innovation.

For more information about Zymo Services, upcoming webinars, trial programs, client referrals, and service offerings, visit https://www.zymoresearch.com/pages/services or contact [email protected].

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research, a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

In addition to its cutting-edge technologies, Zymo Research is committed to sustainability. By engineering environmentally friendly solutions, the company strives to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future through scientific innovation.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com.

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.