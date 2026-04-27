IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., a global leader in molecular tools for the life sciences, is proud to announce the launch of the Fecal Microbiome Discovery Grant, a new initiative designed to support early-stage innovation in fecal microbiome research. This program aims to empower emerging researchers with the tools needed to generate reproducible, biologically meaningful data, starting from the earliest stages of sample collection and processing.

Zymo Research Launches Fecal Microbiome Discovery Grant to Enable the Next Breakthroughs in Human Health

As microbiome research continues to expand into translational and clinical applications, variability introduced during sample collection, preservation, and extraction remains a major challenge. The Fecal Microbiome Discovery Grant addresses this critical gap by equipping researchers with standardized, validated workflows that reduce technical bias and improve study reliability from the outset.

Grant Details

Grand Prize: $4,000 USD in Zymo Research product credit





$4,000 USD in Zymo Research product credit Four Finalists: $1,500 USD each in Zymo Research product credit

Awardees will receive comprehensive support for fecal microbiome sample preparation workflows, including DNA/RNA Shield®-based collection systems for immediate nucleic acid stabilization at the point of collection, preservation kits that maintain community integrity during transport and storage, microbiome standards for accurate benchmarking, and optimized DNA and RNA extraction kits for unbiased microbial recovery.

These technologies are critical for early-stage studies, where consistency and sample integrity directly impact downstream sequencing and data interpretation, helping enable the breakthroughs your research is designed to achieve.

Eligibility and Deadlines

The grant is open to academic and industry researchers worldwide, including early-stage startups, incubators, and researchers transitioning into industry.

Application Deadline: June 14, 2026





June 14, 2026 Award Notification: July 31, 2026

Awardees will have one year to utilize their grant and are encouraged to disseminate findings through publications, preprints, or scientific presentations, with acknowledgment of Zymo Research.

For application and submission details, visit the Zymo Research website.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research, a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges.

Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including sample collection reagents and devices, DNA/RNA purification kits, and NGS library preparation kits, as well as microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and genomics sequencing services.

In addition to its cutting-edge technologies, Zymo Research is committed to sustainability. By engineering environmentally friendly solutions, the company strives to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future through scientific innovation.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.