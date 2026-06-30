Zymo Research Joins BLOODPAC to Advance Standards for Liquid Biopsy

Liquid biopsy's promise depends on what happens before the data: reliable collection, preservation, and preparation.

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., a global life sciences company developing molecular tools for research and translational applications, has joined the Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BLOODPAC) Consortium, a nonprofit coalition accelerating the development, validation, and accessibility of liquid biopsy assays for precision medicine.

Liquid biopsy’s promise depends on what happens before the data: reliable collection, preservation, and preparation. Zymo Research., a global life sciences company developing molecular tools for research and translational applications, has joined the Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BLOODPAC) Consortium, a nonprofit coalition accelerating the development, validation, and accessibility of liquid biopsy assays for precision medicine.

Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research brings more than 30 years of expertise in molecular biology and genomics, with core strengths in sample collection and preservation, DNA/RNA purification, epigenetics, microbiomics, and next-generation sequencing research. Through its participation in BLOODPAC, Zymo Research will lend molecular workflow expertise in areas relevant to multiomic assays, molecular residual disease (MRD) applications, and early cancer detection and screening, contributing to broader efforts to strengthen reproducibility, data quality, and pre-analytical standards across the liquid biopsy field.

Zymo Research's participation will focus on practical workflow considerations that influence downstream assay performance, including sample integrity, nucleic acid recovery, methylation-aware workflows, and data comparability across laboratories.

"Liquid biopsy will only scale if the workflows beneath it are reliable, reproducible, and simple enough to adopt consistently across labs," said Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and CEO of Zymo Research. "By joining BLOODPAC, we are bringing our experience in molecular workflow development and epigenetic chemistry to a community working to define stronger, more reproducible approaches for precision medicine."

"Reliable liquid biopsy evidence depends on strong pre-analytical and analytical foundations," said Lauren Leiman, Executive Director, BLOODPAC. "Zymo Research brings practical molecular workflow expertise that can support the community's work to advance the technology and ultimately, help deliver innovation in precision medicine that can transform patient care."

Zymo Research's participation in BLOODPAC reflects its commitment to rigorous R&D, technical collaboration, and the development of practical tools and workflows that help researchers, diagnostics developers, and clinical laboratories generate reliable molecular insights from complex biological samples.

About Zymo Research

Zymo Research Corp., a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

In addition to its cutting-edge technologies, Zymo Research is committed to sustainability. By engineering environmentally friendly solutions, the company strives to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future through scientific innovation.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com.

About BLOODPAC

The Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BLOODPAC) Consortium is a nonprofit coalition focused on accelerating the development, validation, and accessibility of liquid biopsy assays to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. BLOODPAC supports pre-competitive collaboration, data sharing, evidence generation, and consensus-building across industry, academia, regulatory bodies, payers, and government agencies. For more information, visit: www.bloodpac.org

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.