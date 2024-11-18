Zymo Research Leads the Way in Wastewater Innovation as Key Sponsor of the Microbes in Wastewater Symposium 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corporation, a global leader in innovative life science solutions, is proud to sponsor the Microbes in Wastewater: Antibiotic Resistance, Public Health, and Climate Change Symposium taking place January 16-17, 2025, in Newport Beach, California. This pivotal event will convene top researchers, industry experts, and public health professionals to explore the latest advancements in wastewater surveillance and its critical impact on public health, antibiotic resistance, and environmental sustainability.

Hosted by Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation, Los Angeles County Sanitation District, SCCWRP, and UC Irvine, the symposium will showcase innovative approaches to pathogen detection, gene tracking, and sustainable wastewater management. Keynote speakers include Dr. Chris Mason from Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. Kartik Chandran from Columbia University, who will share insights into groundbreaking tools for environmental and public health surveillance.

"This event offers a unique opportunity to bring together researchers, industry professionals, and public health experts to address one of today's most pressing global challenges," said Dr. Sunny Jiang, Professor and immediate past Chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UC Irvine. "Zymo Research's support helps us harness the power of science to protect public health and the environment."

Dr. Kyle McClary, Director of Data at Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation, added, "Zymo's sponsorship enables us to host a world-class event fostering dialogue and innovation in wastewater surveillance. Their commitment to advancing molecular tools empowers us to tackle critical environmental and public health issues."

Attendees are invited to visit Zymo Research's booth to connect with experts and explore innovative technologies in pathogen detection, microbiome analysis, and antibiotic resistance surveillance. To register for the symposium, visit www.wastewateramr2025.com.

About Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation

Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation, founded in 2017, is a nonprofit organization specializing in bioinformatics research and solutions. The foundation provides innovative software, algorithms, and services to support research in genomics, metagenomics, and personalized medicine. Aladdin Bioinformatics drives breakthroughs by advancing computational tools to tackle complex biological problems and accelerate scientific discovery.

For more information, please visit https://www.aladdin101.org/

About Zymo Research Corporation

Zymo Research, a private biotech company established in 1994 and headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global leader in innovative molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing reliable solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, NGS library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

Through scientific innovation, Zymo Research is committed to engineering sustainable biotech solutions that fundamentally change how life science research is conducted-- as demonstrated by their ambient temperature sample collection and transportation DNA/RNA Shield system, which eliminate cold chain logistics completely, thus reducing waste and the environmental footprint.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com.

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.; Aladdin Bioinformatics