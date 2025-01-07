ZymoChem Achieves Certified B Corporation™ Status

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZymoChem , the biotech company creating sustainable materials for everyday products, is proud to announce that it is now a Certified B Corporation™. This highlights the company's dedication to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set by B Lab™.

Building on its designation as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), ZymoChem is recognized for considering its impact on people, planet, and profit across its operations.

What It Means to Be a B Corp™

Certified B Corporations™ are part of a global community using business as a force for good. B Corps meet rigorous standards of verified performance weighing the impact of their decisions on workers, customers, suppliers, communities, and the environment.

By earning this certification, ZymoChem joins a network of over 9,000 businesses worldwide committed to fostering a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system.

"Achieving B Corp certification is a significant milestone for ZymoChem," said Joe Giallanella, General Manager of ZymoChem's Branded Products division. "It underscores our commitment to sustainability and our role in driving a real-zero economy. We not only help brands improve the sustainability of their products when they adopt our innovative bio-based solutions, we also impact the health of people and the planet."

ZymoChem's Impact

ZymoChem's proprietary Carbon Conserving (C2) microbes transform renewable feedstocks into bio-based materials while minimizing carbon dioxide emissions. This breakthrough technology enables the replacement of fossil-based ingredients with bio-derived, low-carbon, and biodegradable alternatives in everyday products. For example, ZymoChem's solutions address the environmental challenges posed by hygiene products, which are the third-largest contributor to U.S. landfill waste.

The dual recognition as a PBC and a B Corp solidifies ZymoChem's reputation as a sustainability leader in the biotechnology industry – and it aims to inspire other companies in the sector to embed sustainability and social impact into their business models.

To learn more about ZymoChem's role in creating a fossil-free future with its bio-based materials, visit www.zymochem.com .

About ZymoChem

ZymoChem is breakthrough science for a fossil-free future. Headquartered in San Leandro, CA with a satellite division in Burlington, VT, ZymoChem envisions a world in which the goods we depend on everyday are bio-manufactured from 100% renewable materials and designed for a sustainable economy. Through their multi-generational and multi-product patents, ZymoChem's proprietary Carbon Conserving (C2) microbes convert renewable feedstocks into bio-based materials without compromising price, performance, scale, or sustainability, while radically minimizing CO 2 loss during the production phase. Learn more at www.zymochem.com .

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net, www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net.

