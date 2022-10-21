ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology Expands Line of Grooming Solutions for the Pet with Very Sensitive, Itchy, Dry Skin

Pet King Brands Adds New Shampoo and Conditioner Enriched with Oat Extract to Its Industry-leading Enzyme-based Grooming and Remedy Product Family for Animals' Skin and Ears

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the manufacturer of the veterinarian-recommended, industry-leading enzymatic pet care products for small and large animals, announced the expansion of its popular line of ZYMOX grooming products to include the new ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Conditioner that includes Avena Sativa (Oat) Extract for dogs and cats with very sensitive, extremely itchy, dry, or irritated skin.

ZYMOX ENZYMATIC DERMATOLOGY GROOMING SOLUTIONS FOR THE PET WITH VERY SENSITIVE, ITCHY, DRY SKIN

ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Conditioner offer gentle, pH balanced, tear-free solutions enriched with Vitamin D3 in addition to the Avena Sativa (Oat) Extract to soothe, hydrate, and nourish the skin. This product duo features the same trusted patented enzyme system that is the base of the ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care products credited with helping animals around the world to achieve healthy ears, skin, and mouth without the use of harsh ingredients or antibiotics.

"The skin plays a vital role in the health, comfort, and happiness of an animal," said Pamela K Bosco, President, and founder of Pet King Brands. "The dog or cat suffering from extremely dry, irritated skin has unique health needs and the combination of oat extract and our patented enzyme formula will help countless animals to find relief and promote healthier skin."

ZYMOX has been recommended by veterinarians and groomers for nearly twenty-five years because of the brands' demonstrated effectiveness in managing problematic ears and skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh ingredients. The new ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and The ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Conditioner are available at select pet specialty retailers and online. To learn more, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN® is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

